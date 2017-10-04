|
Jason Aldean Releases Statement About Las Vegas Shooting
.
(Radio.com) Jason Aldean was performing onstage in Las Vegas when a gunman opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, killing 59 people and wounding more than 500 others. The singer posted a lengthy Instagram message reflecting on the tragedy and paying tribute to victims. Aldean, a husband and father, admitted that he's afraid to raise his kids in a world that feels violent and dangerous. "Over the last 24 hrs I have gone through lots of emotions," he wrote. "Scared, Anger, Heartache, Compassion and many others. I truely don't understand why a person would want to take the life of another. Something has changed in this country and in this world lately that is scary to see. This world is becoming the kind of place i am afraid to raise my children in." Aldean offered a unifying message for the deeply divided United States and urged people to show kindness to others. "At the end of the day we aren't Democrats or Republicans, Whites or Blacks, Men or Women," he wrote. "We are all humans and we are all Americans and its time to start acting like it and stand together as ONE! That is the only way we will ever get this Country to be better than it has ever been, but we have a long way to go and we have to start now." Read more here.
