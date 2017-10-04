Rock Hall Of Famer Ricky Byrd Announces New Album 'Clean Getaway'

The album will be available beginning on October 20th via CD Baby, iTunes, Amazon, and all other online stores, with a portion of the sales going to the Clean Getaway non-profit 501(c)(3).

Ricky Byrd has devoted himself to spreading the message of hope and possibilities through Rock and Roll. The mission of the Clean Getaway non-profit is to bring awareness, education, prevention and addiction resources to those suffering from drug and alcohol addiction through the healing power of music. It does this through Concert Events, Music Outreach Sessions and Early Education and Prevention programs.

For the past five years, Byrd has led recovery music groups in various treatment and detox facilities across the country. At the end of each session, the patients would ask where they could get the songs he played. That inspired him to raise the money via an online music campaign to record Clean Getaway, which will also be given away to patients.

In February 2017, he hunkered down in the studio, pulling various songs written for his music groups. Produced by Ricky Byrd and Bob Stander, the collection consists of self-penned songs, as well as a rocking cover of "Kicks" and material in which Byrd collaborated with songwriting luminaries Richie Supa and Mark Hudson. A master musical director and guitar virtuoso, Byrd is joined by several stellar musicians on Clean Getaway: Bobby Whitlock (keyboards, Derek and The Dominos), Steve Holley (drums - Wings), Bob Stander (bass), Andy Burton (keyboards, Little Steven and The Disciples Of Soul), Jeff Kazee (keyboards, Southside Johnny), John Isley and Chris Anderson of the Asbury Jukes (horns), Christine Ohlman (SNL band), Marge Raymond, Mark Hudson, and Sara Devine on vocals.

However, as far as Ricky is concerned, Recovery is the special guest here. "An important part of this journey is giving back and spreading the message," he says. "I do my best talking through music…as a recovery troubadour."