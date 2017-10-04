|
Rodney Carrington Special Released On Netflix
(Webster) Rodney Carrington released a Netflix-only special today entitled Here Comes The Truth, and also issued an album of the same performance, available through iTunes and Google Play. Recorded before a live audience at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Here Comes The Truth offers his devoted fan following a no-holds-barred look at life and love - in a unique way that only Carrington can deliver. With track titles such as "I'm Fat," "Viagra," and "The Marriage Advice Song," both the special and the recording are sure to put smiles on plenty of faces throughout the world. While Carrington is no stranger to recorded success - with nine successful albums to his credit, it's on stage where the performer truly shines, ranking as one of the top-grossing comedians in America, according to Pollstar. Carrington - who has over one million followers via social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter - will be on tour heavily to promote the new release, with one of the highlights of his itinerary being a ten-night stint at the David Copperfield Theater at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino December 7 - 16 during the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. Long a fan favorite during the event, Carrington has brought his entertaining style to attendees for well over a decade. A native of Longview, Texas, Carrington first came to prominence with a series of appearances on morning radio shows across the United States, such as The Bob & Tom Show. That exposure led to him becoming one of the most sought-after comedians on the live comedy circuit. In 1998, he released his debut album, Hangin' With Rodney, which led to a successful string of albums, including Rodney Carrington Live, Nut Sack, and Morning Wood, which was certified Gold for sales of 500,000 copies - a rare occurrence for a comedian in the 2000s. He has also brought his considerable talents to the big screen, appearing with Toby Keith in Beer For My Horses, and his own ABC-TV sitcom, appropriately titled Rodney, which ran for two successful seasons.
