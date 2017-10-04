|
Taylor Swift Sends Flowers to LAPD For Officer Shot at Vegas Festival
.
(Radio.com) Taylor Swift sent several bouquets of flowers to the Los Angeles Police Department's Foothill Community Police Station in Pacoima, California after learning that one of their off-duty officers was shot while attending the country music festival in Las Vegas. LAPD Intel Analyst Kimberlee Binder shared a photo of one of the beautiful bouquets of daisies and roses on Instagram on Monday (Oct. 2). "Talk about a class act! @taylorswift sent multiple bouquets of flowers and plants to our station, as one of our officers was shot in Las Vegas last night," Binder writes on Instagram. "This is one of the smaller arrangements. Beautiful flowers can bring a smile to anyone's face. Much respect." A statement from the LAPD revealed that several off-duty officers traveled to Las Vegas for the festival. One female officer was shot but is expected to make a full recovery. "There are no words to express the helplessness and sorrow my broken heart feels for the victims in Vegas and their families," Swift tweeted. Read more here.
LAPD Intel Analyst Kimberlee Binder shared a photo of one of the beautiful bouquets of daisies and roses on Instagram on Monday (Oct. 2). "Talk about a class act! @taylorswift sent multiple bouquets of flowers and plants to our station, as one of our officers was shot in Las Vegas last night," Binder writes on Instagram. "This is one of the smaller arrangements. Beautiful flowers can bring a smile to anyone's face. Much respect."
A statement from the LAPD revealed that several off-duty officers traveled to Las Vegas for the festival. One female officer was shot but is expected to make a full recovery. "There are no words to express the helplessness and sorrow my broken heart feels for the victims in Vegas and their families," Swift tweeted. Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Video Of Last Two Songs Tom Petty Performed Onstage Go Online
• Linkin Park Release 'One More Light' Fan Lyric Video
• Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Denies Seizure Reports And Reassures Fans
• Singled Out: Trixter's Mark Gus Scott's Ave Maria
• The Dead Boys Extend Tour Plans Into 2018
• Thy Art Is Murder Release 'Puppet Master' Video
• Billy Corgan Debuts Bowie Tribute and James Iha Collaboration
• Paul McCartney Leads Crowd in 'Give Peace a Chance'
• Chuck Mosley's Reintroduce Yourself Tour Extended
• Rock Hall Of Famer Ricky Byrd Announces New Album 'Clean Getaway'
• Bruce Springsteen Pays Tribute To Tom Petty
• Fifth Freedom Release 'Midnight Rain' Video
• Jared Leto Tapped To Star As Hugh Hefner In Biopic
• Rock Legend Tom Petty Confirmed Dead At 66
• Marilyn Manson Suffers Stage Accident and Postpones Tour
• Miley Cyrus Honors Las Vegas Victims During 'Fallon' Performance
• Keith Urban, Vince Gill Lead Nashville Vigil After Vegas Tragedy
• Taylor Swift Sends Flowers to LAPD For Officer Shot at Vegas Festival
• Jennifer Lopez Postpones Las Vegas Residency
• Ed Sheeran Reveals Inspiration Behind 'Perfect'
• Cardi B Believes She Can Copy Any Rapper's Flow
• Garth Brooks Dedicates Emotional Performance to Las Vegas Victims
• Little Big Town Gets USA Chant from Scottish Crowd
• Rodney Carrington Special Released On Netflix
• Blake Shelton Compares Chelsea Hander's Voice To Darth Vader
• Snoop Dogg Suggests Controversial Quarterback For Raiders
• Jake Owen Recounts Las Vegas Festival Shooting
• Lorde Teases New Music Via Cryptic Post
• Justin Bieber Meltdown Worse Than People Realized Says Manager
• Sam Hunt Shares Unforgettable Moment With 82-Year-Old Grandmother
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
• Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries
• Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.