The Dead Boys Extend Tour Plans Into 2018

The newly announced trek is scheduled to kick off on January 31st in Leeds at the Brudenell Social Club and will be wrapping up on February 8th in London at the 02 Academy Islington.

In the meantime, the band will be playing a number of U.S. and Canadian dates with them returning to the road on October 21st in Omaha, NE at the Lookout Lounge and wrapping up on November 16th in Seattle at The Highline. They will also be playing two shows at the Bowery Electric in New York City on January 28th and 29th.

The Dead Boys Tour Dates:

10/21 - Omaha, NE - Lookout Lounge

10/22 - Minneapolis, MN - Triple Rock Social Club

10/23 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall

10/24 - Lombard, IL - Brauer House

10/25 - Madison, WI - The Frequency

10/26 - Detroit, MI - Small's Bar

10/27 - Toronto, ONT - Velvet Underground

10/28 - Montreal, QUE - Fairmont

10/29 - Ottawa, ONT - Brass Monkey

10/30 - Rochester, NY - Photo City Improv

10/31 - Brooklyn, NY - Lucky 13 Saloon

11/1 - Long Branch, NJ - Brighton Bar

11/2 - New Hope, PA - John & Peters

11/4 - Cleveland, OH - Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

11/7 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

11/8 - Flagstaff, AZ - Green Room

11/9 - Las Vegas, NV - Beauty Bar

11/10 - Los Angeles, CA - Viper Room

11/11 - Altascadero, CA - Camozzi's Saloon

11/12 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

11/13 - Sacramento, CA - Harlows

11/14 - Eugene, OR - Luckey's Club

11/15 - Portland, OR - Dante's

11/16 - Seattle, WA - The Highline

1/28 - New York, NY - Bowery Electric

1/29 - New York, NY - Bowery Electric

1/31 - Leeds, - Brudenell Social Club

2/1 - Sheffield - 02 Academy 2

2/2 - Birmingham - 02 Institute 2

2/3 - Newcastle - Riverside

2/4 - Glasgow - 02 ABC 2

2/6 - Manchester - Gorilla

2/7 - Nottingham - Rescue Rooms

2/8 - London - 02 Academy Islington