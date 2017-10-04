Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Thy Art Is Murder Release 'Puppet Master' Video
10-04-2017
.
Thy Art Is Murder

Thy Art Is Murder have released a brand new music video for their track "Puppet Master" to celebrate the kick off of their new UK tour on Tuesday night.

The clip features live performance footage of the song which comes from their recently released album "Dear Desolation", which was produced, engineered, mixed and mastered by Will Putney. Watch the video here.

The group's UK tour in support of the effort also features After The Burial, Oceano, Justice For The Damned and launched last night in Cardiff at Uni and includes stops in Leeds, Glasgos, Manchester, Birmingham, London and Nottingham.

Thy Art Is Murder UK Tour Dates:
03.10. UK Cardiff - Uni
04.10. UK Leeds - Key Club
05.10. UK Glasgow - Garage
06.10. UK Manchester - Club Academy
07.10. UK Birmingham - o2 Academy2
08.10. UK London - The Electric Ballroom
09.10. UK Nottingham - Rescue Rooms

advertisement

Thy Art Is Murder Music, DVDs, Books and more

Thy Art Is Murder T-shirts and Posters

More Thy Art Is Murder News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Thy Art Is Murder Release 'Puppet Master' Video

Thy Art Is Murder Go Behind The Scenes Of Forthcoming Album

Thy Art Is Murder Release 'Slaves Beyond Death' Video

Thy Art Is Murder Confirm C.J. McMahon Return, Stream New Song

Thy Art Is Murder Reunion With CJ McMahon Speculation After Fest Jam

Thy Art Is Murder, The Acacia Strain and Fit For An Autopsy Doc Released

Thy Art Is Murder, Acacia Strain, Fit For An Autopsy Joint Album

Fit For An Autopsy Announce European Summer Tour

Thy Art Is Murder Keeping New Singer Search Behind 'Closed Doors'

Thy Art Is Murder Frontman CJ McMahon Quits Band


More Stories for Thy Art Is Murder

Thy Art Is Murder Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Bob Seger Halts Tour To Address Urgent Medical Issue- Video Of Last Two Songs Tom Petty Performed Onstage Go Online- Linkin Park Release 'One More Light' Fan Lyric Video- more

Tom Petty Confirmed Dead At 66- Marilyn Manson Suffers Stage Accident and Postpones Tour- Billy Joel Joined By Paul Simon And Miley Cyrus During Concert- more

Mass Shooting At Las Vegas Music Festival- Steven Tyler Addresses Health Speculation - Dave Grohl Opens Up About Kurt Cobain's Suicide- more

Page Too:
Jason Aldean Releases Statement About Las Vegas Shooting- Miley Cyrus Honors Las Vegas Victims During 'Fallon' Performance- Keith Urban, Vince Gill Lead Nashville Vigil- more

Jake Owen Recounts Las Vegas Festival Shooting- Lorde Teases New Music Via Cryptic Post- Justin Bieber Meltdown Worse Than People Realized Says Manager- Sam Hunt- more

Justin Bieber And David Guetta Release '2U' Video- Demi Lovato Opens Up About Drinking Problem- Lionel Richie To Be Judge On New 'American Idol'- Taylor Swift- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Bob Seger Halts Tour To Address Urgent Medical Issue

Video Of Last Two Songs Tom Petty Performed Onstage Go Online

Linkin Park Release 'One More Light' Fan Lyric Video

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Denies Seizure Reports And Reassures Fans

Singled Out: Trixter's Mark Gus Scott's Ave Maria

The Dead Boys Extend Tour Plans Into 2018

Thy Art Is Murder Release 'Puppet Master' Video

Billy Corgan Debuts Bowie Tribute and James Iha Collaboration

Paul McCartney Leads Crowd in 'Give Peace a Chance'

Chuck Mosley's Reintroduce Yourself Tour Extended

Rock Hall Of Famer Ricky Byrd Announces New Album 'Clean Getaway'

Bruce Springsteen Pays Tribute To Tom Petty

Fifth Freedom Release 'Midnight Rain' Video

Jared Leto Tapped To Star As Hugh Hefner In Biopic

Rock Legend Tom Petty Confirmed Dead At 66

Marilyn Manson Suffers Stage Accident and Postpones Tour

• more

Page Too News Stories
Jason Aldean Releases Statement About Las Vegas Shooting

Miley Cyrus Honors Las Vegas Victims During 'Fallon' Performance

Keith Urban, Vince Gill Lead Nashville Vigil After Vegas Tragedy

Taylor Swift Sends Flowers to LAPD For Officer Shot at Vegas Festival

Jennifer Lopez Postpones Las Vegas Residency

Ed Sheeran Reveals Inspiration Behind 'Perfect'

Cardi B Believes She Can Copy Any Rapper's Flow

Garth Brooks Dedicates Emotional Performance to Las Vegas Victims

Little Big Town Gets USA Chant from Scottish Crowd

Rodney Carrington Special Released On Netflix

Blake Shelton Compares Chelsea Hander's Voice To Darth Vader

Snoop Dogg Suggests Controversial Quarterback For Raiders

Jake Owen Recounts Las Vegas Festival Shooting

Lorde Teases New Music Via Cryptic Post

Justin Bieber Meltdown Worse Than People Realized Says Manager

Sam Hunt Shares Unforgettable Moment With 82-Year-Old Grandmother

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Remembering Tom Petty

Remembering Charles Bradley

Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live

Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP

Quick Flicks: California Typewriter

Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar

Kinlin - The Last Stand

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries

Coffins/Isla Split

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.