Thy Art Is Murder Release 'Puppet Master' Video

The clip features live performance footage of the song which comes from their recently released album "Dear Desolation", which was produced, engineered, mixed and mastered by Will Putney. Watch the video here.

The group's UK tour in support of the effort also features After The Burial, Oceano, Justice For The Damned and launched last night in Cardiff at Uni and includes stops in Leeds, Glasgos, Manchester, Birmingham, London and Nottingham.

Thy Art Is Murder UK Tour Dates:

03.10. UK Cardiff - Uni

04.10. UK Leeds - Key Club

05.10. UK Glasgow - Garage

06.10. UK Manchester - Club Academy

07.10. UK Birmingham - o2 Academy2

08.10. UK London - The Electric Ballroom

09.10. UK Nottingham - Rescue Rooms