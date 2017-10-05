|
Big Sean Reflects On Las Vegas Shooting: 'Keep Your Faith Strong'
.
(Radio.com) Big Sean has responded to the tragic shooting in Las Vegas at the Route 91 festival with a somber and heartfelt video encouraging fans to not lose faith. The Detroit rapper posted a pair of messages on Instagram reflecting on the horrific incident, sharing that he has family members in the Vegas area. Having recently played a music fest in Vegas with another show there later this week, the incident hits him close to home. "I don't know what I would've done if something happened along the lines what happened the night before last," he said in the clip. "My heart goes out to the families to the people who are in pain. "I feel like the whole world is in pain right now. I just want to remind people in times like these not to give up on themselves, not to give up on humanity. The only way we're going to get through this is rising above and doing it out of love." In the second video, Sean continues to share his message of support: "My heart goes to anyone who needs it. Prayers are for anyone who needs it. Don't give up. Keep your faith strong, keep your God strong. And like I said let's take responsibility for not just ourselves but for others too. You know what I'm saying? Love." Watch the videos here.
The Detroit rapper posted a pair of messages on Instagram reflecting on the horrific incident, sharing that he has family members in the Vegas area. Having recently played a music fest in Vegas with another show there later this week, the incident hits him close to home.
"I don't know what I would've done if something happened along the lines what happened the night before last," he said in the clip. "My heart goes out to the families to the people who are in pain.
"I feel like the whole world is in pain right now. I just want to remind people in times like these not to give up on themselves, not to give up on humanity. The only way we're going to get through this is rising above and doing it out of love."
In the second video, Sean continues to share his message of support: "My heart goes to anyone who needs it. Prayers are for anyone who needs it. Don't give up. Keep your faith strong, keep your God strong. And like I said let's take responsibility for not just ourselves but for others too. You know what I'm saying? Love." Watch the videos here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Bruce Springsteen Has Completed His Next Solo Album
• Scorpions Day Declared In Los Angeles This Week
• Rolling Stones Release Live 'Wild Horses' Video
• Jimi Hendrix Fans Drive To Rename Greenwich Village Street After Him
• Singled Out: Disciples of Babylon's Freedom
• Avenged Sevenfold To Headline Loudwire Music Awards
• Queens of the Stone Age Unplug For 'Villains of Circumstance'
• Coldplay Cover Tom Petty's 'Free Fallin'' With R.E.M.'s Peter Buck
• The Doors Release Strange Days Video Ahead Of 50th Anniversary Reissue
• Pearl Jam Release 'Lightning Bolt' Video From Concert Film
• David Gilmour Previews Video From Live At Pompeii Concert Film
• Andrew W.K. Reveals Taco Guitar For National Taco Day
• Roger Waters Announces 2018 UK arena Tour
• Bob Seger Halts Tour To Address Urgent Medical Issue
• Video Of Last Two Songs Tom Petty Performed Onstage Go Online
• Fifth Harmony's Security Accidentally Dragged Off Opening Act
• Sam Smith Teases New Single 'Everyone Prays in the End'
• Nicole Richie and Tina Fey Spoof Taylor Swift 'Bad Blood' Video
• Lorde Reveals Support Acts For North American Tour
• Kesha Details Eating Disorder in Candid Interview
• Miranda Lambert Reacts To Las Vegas Concert Attack
• Luke Bryan Reacts To Being 'Jeopardy!' Question
• Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie Speak on Las Vegas Tragedy
• Florida Georgia Line Donate $10,000 to Vegas Shooting Victims
• Ludacris Returns With New Track Called 'Vices'
• Big Sean Reflects On Las Vegas Shooting: 'Keep Your Faith Strong'
• Lady Antebellum's Charles Kelley Shares Impromptu Backstage Bocce Game
• Maroon 5 Announce New Album 'Red Blue Pills'
• Jason Aldean Releases Statement About Las Vegas Shooting
• Miley Cyrus Honors Las Vegas Victims During 'Fallon' Performance
• Staring Into Nothing - Power
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
• Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.