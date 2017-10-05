Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Big Sean Reflects On Las Vegas Shooting: 'Keep Your Faith Strong'
10-05-2017
.
Big Sean

(Radio.com) Big Sean has responded to the tragic shooting in Las Vegas at the Route 91 festival with a somber and heartfelt video encouraging fans to not lose faith.

The Detroit rapper posted a pair of messages on Instagram reflecting on the horrific incident, sharing that he has family members in the Vegas area. Having recently played a music fest in Vegas with another show there later this week, the incident hits him close to home.

"I don't know what I would've done if something happened along the lines what happened the night before last," he said in the clip. "My heart goes out to the families to the people who are in pain.

"I feel like the whole world is in pain right now. I just want to remind people in times like these not to give up on themselves, not to give up on humanity. The only way we're going to get through this is rising above and doing it out of love."

In the second video, Sean continues to share his message of support: "My heart goes to anyone who needs it. Prayers are for anyone who needs it. Don't give up. Keep your faith strong, keep your God strong. And like I said let's take responsibility for not just ourselves but for others too. You know what I'm saying? Love." Watch the videos here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Big Sean Music, DVDs, Books and more

Big Sean T-shirts and Posters

More Big Sean News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Big Sean Reflects On Las Vegas Shooting: 'Keep Your Faith Strong'

Coldplay And Big Sean Stream New Collab 'Miracles (Someone Special)'

Desiigner Reveals 'Liife' Remix Featuring Big Sean

Calvin Harris 'Feels' Video With Katy Perry, Pharrell, Big Sean

Calvin Harris Streams 'Feels' Featuring Katy Perry, Pharrell, Big Sean

Big Sean Releases 'Jump Out the Window' Video

Big Sean Releases Video For 'Light' Featuring Jeremih

Jeremih Releases 'I Think of You' Video With Chris Brown, Big Sean

Big Sean Given The Keys To The City Of Detroit

Big Sean Confirms Deranged Fan Tried To Punch Him


More Stories for Big Sean

Big Sean Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard Stars Lead Guest Lineup On New Album- Bruce Springsteen Has Completed His Next Solo Album- Scorpions Day Declared In Los Angeles This Week- more

Bob Seger Halts Tour To Address Urgent Medical Issue- Video Of Last Two Songs Tom Petty Performed Onstage Go Online- Linkin Park Release 'One More Light' Fan Lyric Video- more

Tom Petty Confirmed Dead At 66- Marilyn Manson Suffers Stage Accident and Postpones Tour- Billy Joel Joined By Paul Simon And Miley Cyrus During Concert- more

Page Too:
Brittany Aldean Recounts Route 91 Shooting In Las Vegas- Fifth Harmony's Security Accidentally Dragged Off Opening Act- Sam Smith Teases 'Everyone Prays in the End'- more

Jason Aldean Releases Statement About Las Vegas Shooting- Miley Cyrus Honors Las Vegas Victims During 'Fallon' Performance- Keith Urban, Vince Gill Lead Nashville Vigil- more

Jake Owen Recounts Las Vegas Festival Shooting- Lorde Teases New Music Via Cryptic Post- Justin Bieber Meltdown Worse Than People Realized Says Manager- Sam Hunt- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard Lead Guest Lineup On New Album

Bruce Springsteen Has Completed His Next Solo Album

Scorpions Day Declared In Los Angeles This Week

Rolling Stones Release Live 'Wild Horses' Video

Jimi Hendrix Fans Drive To Rename Greenwich Village Street After Him

Singled Out: Disciples of Babylon's Freedom

Avenged Sevenfold To Headline Loudwire Music Awards

Queens of the Stone Age Unplug For 'Villains of Circumstance'

Coldplay Cover Tom Petty's 'Free Fallin'' With R.E.M.'s Peter Buck

The Doors Release Strange Days Video Ahead Of 50th Anniversary Reissue

Pearl Jam Release 'Lightning Bolt' Video From Concert Film

David Gilmour Previews Video From Live At Pompeii Concert Film

Andrew W.K. Reveals Taco Guitar For National Taco Day

Roger Waters Announces 2018 UK arena Tour

Bob Seger Halts Tour To Address Urgent Medical Issue

Video Of Last Two Songs Tom Petty Performed Onstage Go Online

• more

Page Too News Stories
Brittany Aldean Recounts Route 91 Shooting In Las Vegas

Fifth Harmony's Security Accidentally Dragged Off Opening Act

Sam Smith Teases New Single 'Everyone Prays in the End'

Nicole Richie and Tina Fey Spoof Taylor Swift 'Bad Blood' Video

Lorde Reveals Support Acts For North American Tour

Kesha Details Eating Disorder in Candid Interview

Miranda Lambert Reacts To Las Vegas Concert Attack

Luke Bryan Reacts To Being 'Jeopardy!' Question

Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie Speak on Las Vegas Tragedy

Florida Georgia Line Donate $10,000 to Vegas Shooting Victims

Ludacris Returns With New Track Called 'Vices'

Big Sean Reflects On Las Vegas Shooting: 'Keep Your Faith Strong'

Lady Antebellum's Charles Kelley Shares Impromptu Backstage Bocce Game

Maroon 5 Announce New Album 'Red Blue Pills'

Jason Aldean Releases Statement About Las Vegas Shooting

Miley Cyrus Honors Las Vegas Victims During 'Fallon' Performance

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Staring Into Nothing - Power

Remembering Tom Petty

Remembering Charles Bradley

Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live

Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP

Quick Flicks: California Typewriter

Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar

Kinlin - The Last Stand

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries

Coffins/Isla Split

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.