Coldplay Cover Tom Petty's 'Free Fallin'' With R.E.M.'s Peter Buck
(Radio.com) Many music artists paid tribute to Tom Petty through social media and during their live performances following his death on Monday (October 2), at the age of 66. During Coldplay's show on Monday in Portland, Oregon, the band held a moment of silence for the late rock icon. Later, they'd invite R.E.M.'s Peter Buck to the stage for a spirited cover of Petty's "Free Fallin'." Coldplay shared the moments with fans via their official Twitter account. "This evening's Portland show began with a minute's silence. The entire arena lit only by people's phones. When words fail, sometimes quiet is the most eloquent," the band wrote. Petty died on Monday after being rushed to the hospital following cardiac arrest. See the tweets here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
