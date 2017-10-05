|
Florida Georgia Line Donate $10,000 to Vegas Shooting Victims
.
(Radio.com) Country music stars continue to support victims from the tragic shooting at the Route 91 festival in Las Vegas, with duo Florida Georgia Line donating $10,000 to those affected by the tragedy. "The families and victims affected by the horrific Route 91 Harvest tragedy need our help," the band posted on Instagram. "The Clark County, NV commission has established a GoFundMe account to provide financial relief to the victims and we are grateful to be able to make a donation. Calling on the rest of you to donate what you can, any amount, it doesn't matter. Every little bit helps. Let's give the hurt families one less thing to worry about in this time of distress." The band went to summon fellow artists to also make donations, calling some out by name."We challenge Thomas Rhett, Tim McGraw, Luke Bryan, Bebe Rexha, Jason Derulo (and) Backstreet Boys to make a donation as well," they wrote. "Times like this call for us to come together and do what we can to make a difference. Click the link in our bio and donate what you can. Let's ease the financial burden on the families and victims of this senseless tragedy. Much love y'all." Read more here.
"The families and victims affected by the horrific Route 91 Harvest tragedy need our help," the band posted on Instagram. "The Clark County, NV commission has established a GoFundMe account to provide financial relief to the victims and we are grateful to be able to make a donation. Calling on the rest of you to donate what you can, any amount, it doesn't matter. Every little bit helps. Let's give the hurt families one less thing to worry about in this time of distress."
The band went to summon fellow artists to also make donations, calling some out by name."We challenge Thomas Rhett, Tim McGraw, Luke Bryan, Bebe Rexha, Jason Derulo (and) Backstreet Boys to make a donation as well," they wrote. "Times like this call for us to come together and do what we can to make a difference. Click the link in our bio and donate what you can. Let's ease the financial burden on the families and victims of this senseless tragedy. Much love y'all." Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Bruce Springsteen Has Completed His Next Solo Album
• Scorpions Day Declared In Los Angeles This Week
• Rolling Stones Release Live 'Wild Horses' Video
• Jimi Hendrix Fans Drive To Rename Greenwich Village Street After Him
• Singled Out: Disciples of Babylon's Freedom
• Avenged Sevenfold To Headline Loudwire Music Awards
• Queens of the Stone Age Unplug For 'Villains of Circumstance'
• Coldplay Cover Tom Petty's 'Free Fallin'' With R.E.M.'s Peter Buck
• The Doors Release Strange Days Video Ahead Of 50th Anniversary Reissue
• Pearl Jam Release 'Lightning Bolt' Video From Concert Film
• David Gilmour Previews Video From Live At Pompeii Concert Film
• Andrew W.K. Reveals Taco Guitar For National Taco Day
• Roger Waters Announces 2018 UK arena Tour
• Bob Seger Halts Tour To Address Urgent Medical Issue
• Video Of Last Two Songs Tom Petty Performed Onstage Go Online
• Fifth Harmony's Security Accidentally Dragged Off Opening Act
• Sam Smith Teases New Single 'Everyone Prays in the End'
• Nicole Richie and Tina Fey Spoof Taylor Swift 'Bad Blood' Video
• Lorde Reveals Support Acts For North American Tour
• Kesha Details Eating Disorder in Candid Interview
• Miranda Lambert Reacts To Las Vegas Concert Attack
• Luke Bryan Reacts To Being 'Jeopardy!' Question
• Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie Speak on Las Vegas Tragedy
• Florida Georgia Line Donate $10,000 to Vegas Shooting Victims
• Ludacris Returns With New Track Called 'Vices'
• Big Sean Reflects On Las Vegas Shooting: 'Keep Your Faith Strong'
• Lady Antebellum's Charles Kelley Shares Impromptu Backstage Bocce Game
• Maroon 5 Announce New Album 'Red Blue Pills'
• Jason Aldean Releases Statement About Las Vegas Shooting
• Miley Cyrus Honors Las Vegas Victims During 'Fallon' Performance
• Staring Into Nothing - Power
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
• Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.