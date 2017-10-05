Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard Stars Lead Guest Lineup On New Album
10-05-2017
.
The Professionals

Members of Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard, The Clash and The Cult lead the guest star lineup on the new album from the recently reactivated Sex Pistol's offshoot The Professionals.

The band was originally founded by Sex Pistols' drummer Paul Cook and guitarist Steve Jones in 1979 but they split in the early 80s. Cook has resurrected the band with Paul Myers and Tom Spencer with Jones not being able to take part because he lives in the U.S.

Their new studio album will be entitled "What In The World" and is scheduled to hit stores on October 27th. The band recruited an impressive roster of guest musicians including Steve Jones who plays on three tracks, Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan, Def Leppard's Phil Collen, The Clash's Mick Jones, Billy Duffy of The Cult, Marco Pirroni from Adam & The Ants, and 3 Colours Red's Chris McCormack.

The band had this to say in the announcement, "We're not breaking any musical boundaries - we're doing what we do best, from the heart, with energy and integrity. In the studio, we put the songs down as a three piece, but what we needed was a second guitarist's mind, to come from another angle. Cookie dusted off his punk rock address book and made a few calls. All the guests added their own unique magic."

The Professionals 'What in the World' Track And Guest Listing
"Good Man Down" (featuring Steve Jones & Billy Duffy)
"Let Go" (featuring Phil Collen)
"Going, Going, Gone" (featuring Steve Jones & Billy Duffy)
"Extremadura" (featuring Mick Jones & Victoria Liedtke)
"Rewind" (featuring Phil Collen)
"Hats Off" (featuring Duff McKagan & Chris McCormack)
"New Generation" (featuring Marco Pirroni)
"Take Me Now" (featuring Steve Jones, Billy Duffy & Marco Pirroni)
"Bad Baby" (featuring Terri Cook)
"Monkeys" (featuring Duff McKagan & Phil Collen)

