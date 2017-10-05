Jimi Hendrix Fans Drive To Rename Greenwich Village Street After Him

The space is adjacent to the legendary Electric Lady Studios, which the guitarist built before his untimely death in 1970. "Gentrification is killing us," business owner Richard Geist, who opened Uncle Sam's Army Navy on the street in 1998, told the New York Times. "Eighth Street has lost the magic and we want to bring that magic back, and bring traffic back to help business."

Getting the street co-named after Hendrix will require a lengthy and complex process (the honorary name is typically posted along with the original). The City Council reportedly approves approximately 100 new street names each year. Read more here.