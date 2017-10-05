Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie Speak on Las Vegas Tragedy
10-05-2017
.
Katy Perry

(Radio.com) New American Idol judges, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry were interviewed on Good Morning America where they discussed the deadly shootings at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.

"It was one of the most heartbreaking days of life," Bryan said. After the incident, Luke spoke with his good friend Jason Aldean, who was on stage when the shooting began. He shared what that difficult conversation was like:

"Hearing one of your best friends shaken up like that, knowing they'll never be able to un-see these things, you get lumps, and you get nauseated," Bryan said.

"It's horrible," added Perry. "I think that everyone feels like their heart has just been ripped out of their chest, and we just don't know when it's gonna happen again. And I think we're all trying to figure out the answers." Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Katy Perry Music
