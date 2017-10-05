Nicole Richie and Tina Fey Spoof Taylor Swift 'Bad Blood' Video

Fey, who plays Diana St. Tropez, is at her desk when she sees a headline "SHOTS FIRED! Portia Scott Griffith DECLARES SQUAD FEUD WITH MMN BOARDROOM BI**H."

Richie enters in a black leather suit that looks like the one T-Swift wore in her video. "Portia" and her squad strut around, as she sings, 'You better wash dish, bish, I've had enough of your ish, bish / I'm a famous and rich bish / So you better watch dish, bish." Read more here.