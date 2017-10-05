Pearl Jam Release 'Lightning Bolt' Video From Concert Film

"Lightning Bolt" is also featured on the newly-released companion soundtrack album to the project, which captures performances from the final two shows of the group's 2016 North American tour.

"In my films and photographs, I love to explore the relationship between a band, their fans and the location," explains director Danny Clinch. "When it happens that the main characters of your film are Pearl Jam, the Chicago Cubs, their fans, and Wrigley Field during a historic moment, you know it's going to be epic.

"Our instincts were correct to follow the story and it took us to a historic Game 7 of the World Series ending a hundred-and-eight-year drought for the Cubs. I have learned to welcome the unexpected and it always pays off if you're ready for it."

Available now on vinyl, CD and digital formats, the project's soundtrack album delivers 17-songs from the Wrigley Field concerts, including the 2016 tour debut of the "Lost Dogs" rarity, "Black Red Yellow", a cover of The Beatles' "I've Got A Feeling", and Vedder's ode to the Chicago Cubs, "All The Way." Watch the video here.