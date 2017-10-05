Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Scorpions Day Declared In Los Angeles This Week
10-05-2017
(hennemusic) German rockers The Scorpions will be honored by the Los Angeles City Council on Friday. MyNewsLA reports the city will declare October 6 as "Scorpions Day" following a resolution by Councilman Jose Huizar that recognizes the group for "52 years of excellence in rock 'n roll, including making records in Los Angeles, the entertainment capital of the world."

The resolution notes that the group has ties to Los Angeles, where the band recorded three albums and has frequently performed over the years. The Scorpions will be on hand to accept the honor at a council meeting to be held at Van Nuys City Hall.

The band will perform at The Forum in Los Angeles on October 7, with special guests Megadeth, as part of their Crazy World fall North American tour. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

