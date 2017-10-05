|
Singled Out: Disciples of Babylon's Freedom
.
Disciples Of Babylon are releasing their new album 'The Rise and Fall of Babylon' on Friday, October 6th. To celebrate we asked Eric Knight to tell us about the song 'Freedom'. Here is the story: This one just came all at once as far as the idea for the subject matter was concerned. Ramon our guitarist had the initial riff that he presented to me in our initial writing sessions for the track. I remember this was right when Fidel Castro (communist dictator) died. I am Cuban my family were immigrants from Cuba that had to flee when he was beginning to take power in the country. Typically when I begin to write lyrics for a song the mood and feel of the song really paints an initial picture of what I'll write about. Initially, I was having a bit of a hard time with the melody for it. It's really funny when I think of it now but the first draft of the musical arrangement had almost this kinda disco feel particularly when we were rehearsing the arrangement of the song trying to finalize it. I kept singing this line "new shoes" which actually did not make any freaking sense but I couldn't stop singing it. What ending up happening was our bassist Gui had an idea for the melody line on the chorus that sounded great. Once I had that then I could flesh out the rest the song and the whole entire vibe fell into place perfectly. It's an aggressive track with a very tribal feel with that drum beat. Once our producer got a hold of it, he made further changes to the arrangement which just tightened the whole thing nicely and made it even more aggressive and to the point. Needless to say we're very pleased on how the track came out. It totally matched the feel musically and lyrically to the track. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!
