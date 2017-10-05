Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

The Doors Release Strange Days Video Ahead Of 50th Anniversary Reissue
10-05-2017
.
The Doors

(hennemusic) The Doors are streaming their original 1967 video for the title track to "Strange Days" ahead of the release of a 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of the album on November 17.

The band's sophomore set was recorded during tour breaks between May and August of 1967 at Sunset Sound Recorders in Hollywood, the same studio as their self-titled debut, which was issued earlier that year.

Available as a 2CD, 1 LP or digital download, the 50th anniversary edition of "Strange Days" was produced by the album's original engineer Bruce Botnick.

The package includes the original stereo mix of the album on CD for the first time in a decade, with sound that's been remastered for the first time in 30 years. The second disc features the album's original mono mix, which has been remastered for this set and is making its CD debut.

The reissue is rounded out with liner notes by music journalist David Fricke, as well as a selection of rare and previously unseen photographs from the era. The "Strange Days" package follows a similar 50th anniversary reissue of The Doors' self-titled debut earlier this year. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More The Doors News

