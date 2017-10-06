Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Black Sabbath Set Release For The End Concert Film
10-06-2017
.
Black Sabbath

(hennemusic) Black Sabbath will release their farewell concert film, "The End", via multiple formats on November 17. Originally entitled "The End Of The End", the project has been renamed simply as "The End."

Directed by Dick Carruthers (Led Zeppelin, Rolling Stones, Aerosmith, Oasis), the project presents the last concert under the Sabbath brand by three-quarters of the original lineup - Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler - in their hometown of Birmingham, England this past February.

The show at the city's Genting Arena marked the 81st and final date of the groundbreaking metal band's farewell tour, wrapping up a year-long global trek to wind down a legendary career that spanned five decades.

The project will be available on Blu-ray/CD, DVD/CD, 2CD and 3LP configurations. All visual formats feature special bonus material of the band playing a selection of their favorite songs not performed on the farewell trek. These intimate live sessions at Angelic Studios were recorded in the days after their final live performance. Read more and watch the trailer and a performance clip here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Black Sabbath Music, DVDs, Books and more

Black Sabbath T-shirts and Posters

More Black Sabbath News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Black Sabbath Set Release For The End Concert Film

Black Sabbath's Farewell Concert Film Coming To TV

Black Sabbath Icon Leads New Hall Of Heavy History Inductees

Black Sabbath Preview Farewell Concert Films

Black Sabbath Star Strikes Back At Other Original Members

Black Sabbath Preview Farwell Concert Film

Black Sabbath Reveal Preview For The End Concert Film

Black Sabbath And Queen Stars Discussing Collaboration

Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Has Buried The Hatchet With Bandmates

Black Sabbath Farewell Concert Film Hitting Theaters


More Stories for Black Sabbath

Black Sabbath Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2018 Nominees Revealed- Linkin Park To Release 'Carpool Karaoke' With Chester Bennington- Black Sabbath Set Release For The End- more

Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard Lead Guest Lineup On New Album- Bruce Springsteen Has Completed His Next Solo Album- Scorpions Day Declared In Los Angeles This Week- more

Bob Seger Halts Tour To Address Urgent Medical Issue- Video Of Last Two Songs Tom Petty Performed Onstage Go Online- Linkin Park Release 'One More Light' Fan Lyric Video- more

Page Too:
Jason Aldean Cancels Shows Out Of Respect for Vegas Shooting Victims- Dierks Bentley Releases 'Hold The Light' Video- Carrie Underwood Reveals 'Storyteller' Details- more

Brittany Aldean Recounts Route 91 Shooting In Las Vegas- Fifth Harmony's Security Accidentally Dragged Off Opening Act- Sam Smith Teases 'Everyone Prays in the End'- more

Jason Aldean Releases Statement About Las Vegas Shooting- Miley Cyrus Honors Las Vegas Victims During 'Fallon' Performance- Keith Urban, Vince Gill Lead Nashville Vigil- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2018 Nominees Revealed

Linkin Park To Release 'Carpool Karaoke' With Chester Bennington

Black Sabbath Set Release For The End Concert Film

Bruce Springsteen Dedicates His Broadway Debut To Tom Petty

Incubus Postpone Residency After Route 91 Shooting Tragedy

Singled Out: Hope Dunbar's Jeneane

Rob Halford Reacts To Judas Priest's Rock Hall Nomination

Deep Purple Release Animated Video For 'The Surprising'

The Killers Singer Says Vegas' Response to Tragedy Defies Stereotypes

Carlos Santana Donates $100K To Earthquake Relief For Kids In Mexico

Weezer Stream New Song 'Weekend Woman'

Fall Out Boy Release Hilarious Fidget Spinner Commercial

Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard Lead Guest Lineup On New Album

Bruce Springsteen Has Completed His Next Solo Album

Scorpions Day Declared In Los Angeles This Week

Rolling Stones Release Live 'Wild Horses' Video

• more

Page Too News Stories
Jason Aldean Cancels Shows Out Of Respect for Vegas Shooting Victims

Dierks Bentley Releases 'Hold The Light' Video

Carrie Underwood Reveals 'Storyteller' Concert Film Details

Pink Announces North American tour and Releases New Track

Cole Swindell Shares 'You Should Be Here' Cover By Vegas Victim

Lady Antebellum Share Pre-Show Prayer Video

Justin Timberlake Goes Retro In 'Wonder Wheel' Trailer

Eric Church Dedicates New Song 'Why Not Me' To Las Vegas Victims

Blake Shelton Posts Sweet Tweet For Gwen Stefani's Birthday

Katy Perry Pays Tribute to Las Vegas Shooting Victims

Taylor Swift Lyrics Used To Stop Distracted Drivers

Celine Dion Donates Proceeds From Las Vegas Show to Victims' Families

Brittany Aldean Recounts Route 91 Shooting In Las Vegas

Fifth Harmony's Security Accidentally Dragged Off Opening Act

Sam Smith Teases New Single 'Everyone Prays in the End'

Nicole Richie and Tina Fey Spoof Taylor Swift 'Bad Blood' Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)

Staring Into Nothing - Power

Remembering Tom Petty

Remembering Charles Bradley

Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live

Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP

Quick Flicks: California Typewriter

Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar

Kinlin - The Last Stand

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.