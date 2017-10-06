|
Celine Dion Donates Proceeds From Las Vegas Show to Victims' Families
.
(Radio.com) Celine Dion took the stage in Las Vegas Tuesday night, Oct. 3, just two days after the deadliest mass shooting in American history. Dion has a residency in the city at the at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. "I never start a show like this, standing in front of the curtain, just talking. But tonight is very different," Dion said. "After Sunday night's incredibly tragic event, all of us here find ourselves asking a similar question: For you, it's 'Do we still go to Celine's show on Tuesday night, only two days after the nightmare? For me, it's 'Can I still do my show? Should I still do my show, only two days after the nightmare?' These are difficult questions, but I want you to know that you have made the right choice in being here tonight, and the reason that I decided to do this show so soon is more than to just sing. It is to show love and support for those who are affected," she said. "Tonight we're going to let these families know that we are supporting them and that we will help them through their tragic loss," she continued. "They are going to need a lot of love, a ton of emotional support, as well as a great deal of financial aid." The singer went on to inform the crowd that the proceeds of that night's show would go to the victims' families. The crowd rose to their feet, as the singer directed the applause back to the audience. Watch the full speech here.
"I never start a show like this, standing in front of the curtain, just talking. But tonight is very different," Dion said. "After Sunday night's incredibly tragic event, all of us here find ourselves asking a similar question: For you, it's 'Do we still go to Celine's show on Tuesday night, only two days after the nightmare? For me, it's 'Can I still do my show? Should I still do my show, only two days after the nightmare?' These are difficult questions, but I want you to know that you have made the right choice in being here tonight, and the reason that I decided to do this show so soon is more than to just sing. It is to show love and support for those who are affected," she said.
"Tonight we're going to let these families know that we are supporting them and that we will help them through their tragic loss," she continued. "They are going to need a lot of love, a ton of emotional support, as well as a great deal of financial aid."
The singer went on to inform the crowd that the proceeds of that night's show would go to the victims' families. The crowd rose to their feet, as the singer directed the applause back to the audience. Watch the full speech here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Linkin Park To Release 'Carpool Karaoke' With Chester Bennington
• Black Sabbath Set Release For The End Concert Film
• Bruce Springsteen Dedicates His Broadway Debut To Tom Petty
• Incubus Postpone Residency After Route 91 Shooting Tragedy
• Singled Out: Hope Dunbar's Jeneane
• Rob Halford Reacts To Judas Priest's Rock Hall Nomination
• Deep Purple Release Animated Video For 'The Surprising'
• The Killers Singer Says Vegas' Response to Tragedy Defies Stereotypes
• Carlos Santana Donates $100K To Earthquake Relief For Kids In Mexico
• Weezer Stream New Song 'Weekend Woman'
• Fall Out Boy Release Hilarious Fidget Spinner Commercial
• Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard Lead Guest Lineup On New Album
• Bruce Springsteen Has Completed His Next Solo Album
• Scorpions Day Declared In Los Angeles This Week
• Rolling Stones Release Live 'Wild Horses' Video
• Dierks Bentley Releases 'Hold The Light' Video
• Carrie Underwood Reveals 'Storyteller' Concert Film Details
• Pink Announces North American tour and Releases New Track
• Cole Swindell Shares 'You Should Be Here' Cover By Vegas Victim
• Lady Antebellum Share Pre-Show Prayer Video
• Justin Timberlake Goes Retro In 'Wonder Wheel' Trailer
• Eric Church Dedicates New Song 'Why Not Me' To Las Vegas Victims
• Blake Shelton Posts Sweet Tweet For Gwen Stefani's Birthday
• Katy Perry Pays Tribute to Las Vegas Shooting Victims
• Taylor Swift Lyrics Used To Stop Distracted Drivers
• Celine Dion Donates Proceeds From Las Vegas Show to Victims' Families
• Brittany Aldean Recounts Route 91 Shooting In Las Vegas
• Fifth Harmony's Security Accidentally Dragged Off Opening Act
• Sam Smith Teases New Single 'Everyone Prays in the End'
• Nicole Richie and Tina Fey Spoof Taylor Swift 'Bad Blood' Video
• Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)
• Staring Into Nothing - Power
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
• Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.