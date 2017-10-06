|
Dierks Bentley Releases 'Hold The Light' Video
.
(Radio.com) Dierks Bentley has released the music video for "Hold The Light." The song was written for and will be featured in the movie, Only The Brave, which opens October 20. The film is based on the true story of a unit of firefighters, the Granite Mountain Hotshots, that save the town of Prescott, AZ from wildfire. "This song hits really close to me because we wrote it based on the story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots," said Bentley. "One of the most powerful takeaways for me from working on this project has been the need to search for hope and light even in the darkest of times. I think right now that message is more meaningful than ever." Watch Bentley's latest, which incorporates footage from the new film, here.
The film is based on the true story of a unit of firefighters, the Granite Mountain Hotshots, that save the town of Prescott, AZ from wildfire. "This song hits really close to me because we wrote it based on the story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots," said Bentley.
"One of the most powerful takeaways for me from working on this project has been the need to search for hope and light even in the darkest of times. I think right now that message is more meaningful than ever."
Watch Bentley's latest, which incorporates footage from the new film, here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Linkin Park To Release 'Carpool Karaoke' With Chester Bennington
• Black Sabbath Set Release For The End Concert Film
• Bruce Springsteen Dedicates His Broadway Debut To Tom Petty
• Incubus Postpone Residency After Route 91 Shooting Tragedy
• Singled Out: Hope Dunbar's Jeneane
• Rob Halford Reacts To Judas Priest's Rock Hall Nomination
• Deep Purple Release Animated Video For 'The Surprising'
• The Killers Singer Says Vegas' Response to Tragedy Defies Stereotypes
• Carlos Santana Donates $100K To Earthquake Relief For Kids In Mexico
• Weezer Stream New Song 'Weekend Woman'
• Fall Out Boy Release Hilarious Fidget Spinner Commercial
• Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard Lead Guest Lineup On New Album
• Bruce Springsteen Has Completed His Next Solo Album
• Scorpions Day Declared In Los Angeles This Week
• Rolling Stones Release Live 'Wild Horses' Video
• Dierks Bentley Releases 'Hold The Light' Video
• Carrie Underwood Reveals 'Storyteller' Concert Film Details
• Pink Announces North American tour and Releases New Track
• Cole Swindell Shares 'You Should Be Here' Cover By Vegas Victim
• Lady Antebellum Share Pre-Show Prayer Video
• Justin Timberlake Goes Retro In 'Wonder Wheel' Trailer
• Eric Church Dedicates New Song 'Why Not Me' To Las Vegas Victims
• Blake Shelton Posts Sweet Tweet For Gwen Stefani's Birthday
• Katy Perry Pays Tribute to Las Vegas Shooting Victims
• Taylor Swift Lyrics Used To Stop Distracted Drivers
• Celine Dion Donates Proceeds From Las Vegas Show to Victims' Families
• Brittany Aldean Recounts Route 91 Shooting In Las Vegas
• Fifth Harmony's Security Accidentally Dragged Off Opening Act
• Sam Smith Teases New Single 'Everyone Prays in the End'
• Nicole Richie and Tina Fey Spoof Taylor Swift 'Bad Blood' Video
• Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)
• Staring Into Nothing - Power
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
• Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.