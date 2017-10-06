Justin Timberlake Goes Retro In 'Wonder Wheel' Trailer

The film, set in 1950s Coney Island, follows a married woman's dalliance with a handsome lifeguard (played by Timberlake) while her home life unravels.

Wonder Wheel was shot on location in Coney Island, one of Allen's childhood haunts. The trailer features highly stylized interiors and exteriors, as well as period costumes: Timberlake is featured in a midcentury bathing costume.

Wonder Wheel will screen at the New York Film Festival on October 14. Watch the trailer here.