Katy Perry Pays Tribute to Las Vegas Shooting Victims
10-06-2017
.
Katy Perry

(Radio.com) Since Sunday night's deadly concert shooting in Las Vegas killed 59 and wounded more than 500 others, tributes have poured in from across the music spectrum. On Monday night, Katy Perry performed at New York's Madison Square Garden and took a moment to reflect on the tragedy--the deadliest shooting in American history.

"I want to take this moment right now for Las Vegas tonight," she said. "Listen, I know it's been a tough day. But music is special. It's magic. It's something that unites us. There's community here that we need to take care of, that we need to surround, that we need to lift up. I know we that we all feel very disconnected sometimes, but I know music brings us together, and it should never be a place of fear--right?"

Then Katy urged fans to turn to their right and their left, introduce themselves to their fellow concert-goers, and tell one another "I love you." "No one's going to steal our joy," she added. "No one's gonna wilt our flowers, no one's gonna take our power from us." Watch Perry's emotional message here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Katy Perry Pays Tribute to Las Vegas Shooting Victims

