Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2018 Nominees Revealed
10-06-2017
(hennemusic) Judas Priest, Dire Straits, The Cars and Bon Jovi are among the nominees for induction into the 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. The Cleveland-based institution revealed the full list of 19 artists on Wednesday, which also includes Radiohead, Rage Against The Machine and The Moody Blues, among others.

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first single or album at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

2018 marks the first year of eligibility for Radiohead and Rage Against The Machine, and first nominations for Kate Bush, Dire Straits, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, The Moody Blues, Nina Simone and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

Bon Jovi, Depeche Mode, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan and Link Wray received their second ballot entry; The Cars, MC5 and The Zombies are making their third appearance; LL Cool J and The Meters snagged their fourth listing; and, it's the fifth ballot for The J. Geils Band. Read more here.

