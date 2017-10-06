|
The Killers Singer Says Vegas' Response to Tragedy Defies Stereotypes
.
(Radio.com) Brandon Flowers and the Killers have represented Las Vegas ever since the band formed in the city back in 2001. In light of the tragic shooting incident at this year's Route 91 music festival, Flowers has shared a heartfelt post on the band's official Facebook page. "I'm a Vegas boy. I always have been and--even though I just moved my wife and kids to Utah--I always will be," Flowers wrote. "This past Sunday on a flight home from Australia, I flew over my hometown. Forehead to the window I looked down on Las Vegas and felt a prick of nostalgia." "I could see the city as a whole, but I couldn't look close enough to see what was about to unfold. It's hard to believe it's real. My prayers go out to those whose lives were taken and to everyone else affected by this nightmare. I'm devastated for my community and for all of the people who gather together to see live music." "My heart swells when I hear the stories of people putting their lives on the line to help each other--defying the stereotypes of what people say Las Vegas is all about," Flowers continued. "We're all long lost brothers and sisters. I miss my town, I miss my mom, I miss these victims I didn't even know, but I look forward to getting together with you real soon to keep their memory alive." See the full statement here.
