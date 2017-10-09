|
Gary Moore 'Blues And Beyond' Collection Announced
.
(hennemusic) The work of the late Irish guitarist Gary Moore will be featured on "Blues And Beyond", a new collection of studio and live performances set for release on November 24. After making a name for himself in the late 1960s with the Dublin-based Skid Row and his numerous stints with classic rockers Thin Lizzy in the 1970s, Moore set out on a lengthy and successful solo career as a blues-based guitarist before his 2011 passing at the age of 58 from a heart attack following a night of heavy drinking while on vacation in Spain. The multi-format "Blues And Beyond" features Moore's blues studio recordings alongside previously unreleased live material. 2CD and 4LP packages highlight the guitarist's studio work, while a 4CD box set edition presents that material and adds a never-before-released live album and the official Gary Moore biography, "I Can't Wait Until Tomorrow", by Harry Shapiro. The box also includes a number of reproductions of ultra-rare memorabilia items including a concert ticket, album launch event invite, VIP wrist band and AAA pass. "Blues And Beyond" is being previewed with a pair of live tracks, including Moore's takes on Johnny "Guitar" Watson's "Too Tired" and the Bobby "Blue" Bland classic "Further On Up The Road." Stream them here.
After making a name for himself in the late 1960s with the Dublin-based Skid Row and his numerous stints with classic rockers Thin Lizzy in the 1970s, Moore set out on a lengthy and successful solo career as a blues-based guitarist before his 2011 passing at the age of 58 from a heart attack following a night of heavy drinking while on vacation in Spain.
The multi-format "Blues And Beyond" features Moore's blues studio recordings alongside previously unreleased live material. 2CD and 4LP packages highlight the guitarist's studio work, while a 4CD box set edition presents that material and adds a never-before-released live album and the official Gary Moore biography, "I Can't Wait Until Tomorrow", by Harry Shapiro.
The box also includes a number of reproductions of ultra-rare memorabilia items including a concert ticket, album launch event invite, VIP wrist band and AAA pass.
"Blues And Beyond" is being previewed with a pair of live tracks, including Moore's takes on Johnny "Guitar" Watson's "Too Tired" and the Bobby "Blue" Bland classic "Further On Up The Road." Stream them here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Scorpions Cancel Remaining Tour Dates Due To Illness
• Guns N' Roses Reunion Tour A Blockbuster Success
• Jason Aldean Opens 'SNL' With Tom Petty Cover And Vegas Speech
• Queen Stream Unreleased Versions Of We Will Rock You And More
• Metallica Release Live Video From Master Of Puppets Tour
• Singled Out: Amigos, Amigos!
• Rolling Stones Stream Live Recording Of Their Debut Single
• Paul McCartney Announces Eight Archival Reissues
• Hellyeah Announce 'Unden!able Deluxe Edition'
• Jeff Lynne's ELO Preview Wembley Or Bust Concert Film
• U2 Release 'You're the Best Thing About Me' Short Film
• Ahmet Zappa Addresses Controversy With Dweezil
• Gary Moore 'Blues And Beyond' Collection Announced
• Sting: Live At The Olympia Paris Coming To DVD
• Haliwel Release 'Crack In The Frame' Video
• Sam Smith Announces New Album 'The Thrill Of It All'
• Ed Sheeran Shares Live 'Shape of You' Performance
• Luke Bryan's Announces New Album 'What Makes You Country'
• Britney Spears To Continue Las Vegas Residency Despite Mass Shooting
• Singled Out: Ali Handal's You Get What You Settle For
• Thomas Rhett And Crew Share Moment Of Silence For Las Vegas
• Maroon 5 Stream 'Help Me Out' Featuring Julia Michaels
• Ty Dolla $ign Releases New Track 'Ex' Featuring YG
• Lil Yachty and Young Thug Release 'On Me' Video
• Dolly Parton Launches PledgeMusic Campaign For Children's Album
• Conway Twitty Delivers Collection Never-Before Released Songs
• Bradley Walker Recruits Big Names For Blessed: Hymns and Songs of Faith
• Bradley Walker Recruits Big Names For Blessed: Hymns and Songs of Faith
• Jason Aldean Cancels Shows Out Of Respect for Vegas Shooting Victims
• Dierks Bentley Releases 'Hold The Light' Video
• Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)
• Staring Into Nothing - Power
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
• Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.