Gary Moore 'Blues And Beyond' Collection Announced

After making a name for himself in the late 1960s with the Dublin-based Skid Row and his numerous stints with classic rockers Thin Lizzy in the 1970s, Moore set out on a lengthy and successful solo career as a blues-based guitarist before his 2011 passing at the age of 58 from a heart attack following a night of heavy drinking while on vacation in Spain.

The multi-format "Blues And Beyond" features Moore's blues studio recordings alongside previously unreleased live material. 2CD and 4LP packages highlight the guitarist's studio work, while a 4CD box set edition presents that material and adds a never-before-released live album and the official Gary Moore biography, "I Can't Wait Until Tomorrow", by Harry Shapiro.

The box also includes a number of reproductions of ultra-rare memorabilia items including a concert ticket, album launch event invite, VIP wrist band and AAA pass.

"Blues And Beyond" is being previewed with a pair of live tracks, including Moore's takes on Johnny "Guitar" Watson's "Too Tired" and the Bobby "Blue" Bland classic "Further On Up The Road." Stream them here.