Guns N' Roses Reunion Tour A Blockbuster Success
(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses' "Not In This Lifetime" reunion tour has been one of the hottest tickets in live music and has now topped the $300 million mark since its launch in April of 2016. According to Billboard, the reunited trio of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan added $53 million from their 15-show summer run of North American stadiums before more than 535,000 fans to expand the total revenue from the extended global trek. The summer dates - which opened in St. Louis, MO on July 27 - saw Guns N' Roses snag their highest box office take at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN on July 30, where they raked in $5.5 million from 48,740 sold seats. The group previously topped the 2017 worldwide tours list in July after earning an industry-leading $151.5 million gross from concerts between January 1 to June 30. Guns N' Roses will begin a series of fall dates across North America in Philadelphia, PA on October 8. See the upcoming dates here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
