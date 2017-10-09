Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Guns N' Roses Reunion Tour A Blockbuster Success
10-09-2017
.
Guns N' Roses

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses' "Not In This Lifetime" reunion tour has been one of the hottest tickets in live music and has now topped the $300 million mark since its launch in April of 2016.

According to Billboard, the reunited trio of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan added $53 million from their 15-show summer run of North American stadiums before more than 535,000 fans to expand the total revenue from the extended global trek.

The summer dates - which opened in St. Louis, MO on July 27 - saw Guns N' Roses snag their highest box office take at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN on July 30, where they raked in $5.5 million from 48,740 sold seats.

The group previously topped the 2017 worldwide tours list in July after earning an industry-leading $151.5 million gross from concerts between January 1 to June 30.

Guns N' Roses will begin a series of fall dates across North America in Philadelphia, PA on October 8. See the upcoming dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

