Haliwel Release 'Crack In The Frame' Video
Haliwel have released a brand new music video for their latest single, "Crack in the Frame." The song comes from the band's 2016 full length album release, "Pandemic." The group had the following to say about the new clip, "We took full advantage of being able to direct a video for 'Crack in the Frame', the heaviest song from Pandemic, adding metal elements into it, which we most likely wouldn't get a chance to do in other songs. "We crawled through mud, destroyed instruments, and made a mask out of a real cow skull! The song itself is about karma coming back to bite a narcissistic and destructive person. "The singer in the video was fired soon after shooting for being that type of person, but was left in the final cut so that he could sing his own obituary, of sorts, which we thought was very fitting." Watch the video here.
