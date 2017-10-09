Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Haliwel Release 'Crack In The Frame' Video
10-09-2017
.
Haliwel

Haliwel have released a brand new music video for their latest single, "Crack in the Frame." The song comes from the band's 2016 full length album release, "Pandemic."

The group had the following to say about the new clip, "We took full advantage of being able to direct a video for 'Crack in the Frame', the heaviest song from Pandemic, adding metal elements into it, which we most likely wouldn't get a chance to do in other songs.

"We crawled through mud, destroyed instruments, and made a mask out of a real cow skull! The song itself is about karma coming back to bite a narcissistic and destructive person.

"The singer in the video was fired soon after shooting for being that type of person, but was left in the final cut so that he could sing his own obituary, of sorts, which we thought was very fitting." Watch the video here.

advertisement

Haliwel Music, DVDs, Books and more

Haliwel T-shirts and Posters

More Haliwel News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Haliwel Release 'Crack In The Frame' Video


More Stories for Haliwel

Haliwel Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Stone Temple Pilots Have Found A Singer 'That Fits The Bill'- Scorpions Cancel Remaining Tour Dates Due To Illness- Guns N' Roses Reunion Tour A Blockbuster Success- more

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2018 Nominees Revealed- Linkin Park To Release 'Carpool Karaoke' With Chester Bennington- Black Sabbath Set Release For The End- more

Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard Lead Guest Lineup On New Album- Bruce Springsteen Has Completed His Next Solo Album- Scorpions Day Declared In Los Angeles This Week- more

Page Too:
Nelly Arrested Following Sexual Assault Accusation- Sam Smith Announces New Album 'The Thrill Of It All'- Ed Sheeran Shares Live 'Shape of You' Performance- more

Jason Aldean Cancels Shows Out Of Respect for Vegas Shooting Victims- Dierks Bentley Releases 'Hold The Light' Video- Carrie Underwood Reveals 'Storyteller' Details- more

Brittany Aldean Recounts Route 91 Shooting In Las Vegas- Fifth Harmony's Security Accidentally Dragged Off Opening Act- Sam Smith Teases 'Everyone Prays in the End'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Stone Temple Pilots Have Found A Singer 'That Fits The Bill'

Scorpions Cancel Remaining Tour Dates Due To Illness

Guns N' Roses Reunion Tour A Blockbuster Success

Jason Aldean Opens 'SNL' With Tom Petty Cover And Vegas Speech

Queen Stream Unreleased Versions Of We Will Rock You And More

Metallica Release Live Video From Master Of Puppets Tour

Singled Out: Amigos, Amigos!

Rolling Stones Stream Live Recording Of Their Debut Single

Paul McCartney Announces Eight Archival Reissues

Hellyeah Announce 'Unden!able Deluxe Edition'

Jeff Lynne's ELO Preview Wembley Or Bust Concert Film

U2 Release 'You're the Best Thing About Me' Short Film

Ahmet Zappa Addresses Controversy With Dweezil

Gary Moore 'Blues And Beyond' Collection Announced

Sting: Live At The Olympia Paris Coming To DVD

Haliwel Release 'Crack In The Frame' Video

• more

Page Too News Stories
Nelly Arrested Following Sexual Assault Accusation

Sam Smith Announces New Album 'The Thrill Of It All'

Ed Sheeran Shares Live 'Shape of You' Performance

Luke Bryan's Announces New Album 'What Makes You Country'

Britney Spears To Continue Las Vegas Residency Despite Mass Shooting

Singled Out: Ali Handal's You Get What You Settle For

Thomas Rhett And Crew Share Moment Of Silence For Las Vegas

Maroon 5 Stream 'Help Me Out' Featuring Julia Michaels

Ty Dolla $ign Releases New Track 'Ex' Featuring YG

Lil Yachty and Young Thug Release 'On Me' Video

Dolly Parton Launches PledgeMusic Campaign For Children's Album

Conway Twitty Delivers Collection Never-Before Released Songs

Bradley Walker Recruits Big Names For Blessed: Hymns and Songs of Faith

Bradley Walker Recruits Big Names For Blessed: Hymns and Songs of Faith

Jason Aldean Cancels Shows Out Of Respect for Vegas Shooting Victims

Dierks Bentley Releases 'Hold The Light' Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)

Staring Into Nothing - Power

Remembering Tom Petty

Remembering Charles Bradley

Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live

Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP

Quick Flicks: California Typewriter

Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar

Kinlin - The Last Stand

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.