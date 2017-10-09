Jason Aldean Opens 'SNL' With Tom Petty Cover And Vegas Speech

"This week we witnessed one of the worst tragedies in American history. Like everyone, I'm struggling to understand what happened that night, and how to pick up the pieces and start to heal," Aldean said. "So many people are hurting and they're our children, parents, brothers, sisters, friends. They're all part of our family."

"I want to say to them, we hurt for you and we hurt with you. You can be sure we're going to walk through these tough times together, every step of the way," he continued. "Because when America is at its best, our bond and our spirit, it's unbreakable." Watch Aldean's full speech and performance here.