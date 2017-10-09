|
Jeff Lynne's ELO Preview Wembley Or Bust Concert Film
.
(hennemusic) Jeff Lynne's ELO have released a video trailer preview of their forthcoming concert film package, "Wembley Or Bust," which is set to be released on November 17th The set presents Lynne's triumphant sold-out show before 60,000 fans at London's Wembley Stadium this past June, where he delivered material from the Electric Light Orchestra's extensive hit-filled discography to "Do Ya" from his days with The Move, The Traveling Wilburys' "Handle With Care", and "When I Was A Boy" from his 2015 ELO comeback set "Alone In The Universe." "It's the best time I ever had in music," says Lynne of the Wembley experience. "It is beyond anything I could have imagined." Directed by Paul Dugdale, "Wembley Or Bust" will be available in multiple formats, including 2CD/Blu Ray, 2 CD/DVD, 2CD and 3LP packages. Formed in Birmingham, UK in 1970 by Lynne, Roy Wood and drummer Bev Bevan, ELO's unique mix of rock and classic elements saw the group amass a series of hits throughout the 1970s with songs like "Evil Woman", "Livin' Thing", "Strange Magic", "Telephone Line", "Shine A Little Love" and "Don't Bring Me Down", among others. Read more and watch the trailer here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
