Metallica Release Live Video From Master Of Puppets Tour
(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming previously unreleased live video of "Battery" from their 1986 tour in support of "Master Of Puppets" as the latest preview to the November 10 release of a series of reissues of their album classic. The November 17, 1986 performance at Aichi Kinro Kaikan in Nagoya, Japan marked the band's second-ever show in the country. Metallica's major label debut, "Master Of Puppets" became thrash metal's first platinum album on its way to US sales of more than 6 million copies. The remastered 2017 project will be available on CD, vinyl and digital, alongside an expanded 3CD edition and a deluxe box set. The 3-CD set includes the remastered album, a disc that is a combination of rough mixes, demos and an interview, and a disc featuring a mix of live songs that are sequenced into a typical set list from the Damage, Inc. tour. The limited-edition deluxe box set includes "unreleased demos, rough mixes, interviews and live tracks, many of which have never even been available in the collector or bootleg community and were pulled from our personal collections," says the band. "There's also a 108-page hardcover book with rare and never before seen photos and essays from those who were there with us for the wild ride. "All in all, there are three LPs, ten CDs, a cassette, two DVDs, a lithograph with art by Pushead, a folder with handwritten lyrics, and if that isn't enough to push you over the edge, we've also thrown in a set of six buttons (!)." Currently on a break from a fall European tour in support of their latest set, "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct", Metallica will resume the trek with a pair of performances at The O2 Arena in London that begin on October 22. Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
