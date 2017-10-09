Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Metallica Release Live Video From Master Of Puppets Tour
10-09-2017
.
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming previously unreleased live video of "Battery" from their 1986 tour in support of "Master Of Puppets" as the latest preview to the November 10 release of a series of reissues of their album classic.

The November 17, 1986 performance at Aichi Kinro Kaikan in Nagoya, Japan marked the band's second-ever show in the country. Metallica's major label debut, "Master Of Puppets" became thrash metal's first platinum album on its way to US sales of more than 6 million copies.

The remastered 2017 project will be available on CD, vinyl and digital, alongside an expanded 3CD edition and a deluxe box set.

The 3-CD set includes the remastered album, a disc that is a combination of rough mixes, demos and an interview, and a disc featuring a mix of live songs that are sequenced into a typical set list from the Damage, Inc. tour.

The limited-edition deluxe box set includes "unreleased demos, rough mixes, interviews and live tracks, many of which have never even been available in the collector or bootleg community and were pulled from our personal collections," says the band. "There's also a 108-page hardcover book with rare and never before seen photos and essays from those who were there with us for the wild ride.

"All in all, there are three LPs, ten CDs, a cassette, two DVDs, a lithograph with art by Pushead, a folder with handwritten lyrics, and if that isn't enough to push you over the edge, we've also thrown in a set of six buttons (!)."

Currently on a break from a fall European tour in support of their latest set, "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct", Metallica will resume the trek with a pair of performances at The O2 Arena in London that begin on October 22. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Metallica Music, DVDs, Books and more

Metallica T-shirts and Posters

More Metallica News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Metallica Release Live Video From Master Of Puppets Tour

Metallica Release Live 'Confusion' Video

Metallica's 'One' Soundtracks 'Punisher' Trailer

Metallica Release Live 'Seek & Destroy' Video

Metallica Stream Previously Unreleased Live Recording Of Classic Song

Metallica Release Live Video Of Rarity Performance

Metallica Release Video Of ManUnkind Live Debut

Metallica Release Live Video For Master Of Puppets Classic

Video Of Metallica Live Debuting Song Goes Online

Metallica Release Video For Rarity Performance


More Stories for Metallica

Metallica Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Stone Temple Pilots Have Found A Singer 'That Fits The Bill'- Scorpions Cancel Remaining Tour Dates Due To Illness- Guns N' Roses Reunion Tour A Blockbuster Success- more

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2018 Nominees Revealed- Linkin Park To Release 'Carpool Karaoke' With Chester Bennington- Black Sabbath Set Release For The End- more

Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard Lead Guest Lineup On New Album- Bruce Springsteen Has Completed His Next Solo Album- Scorpions Day Declared In Los Angeles This Week- more

Page Too:
Nelly Arrested Following Sexual Assault Accusation- Sam Smith Announces New Album 'The Thrill Of It All'- Ed Sheeran Shares Live 'Shape of You' Performance- more

Jason Aldean Cancels Shows Out Of Respect for Vegas Shooting Victims- Dierks Bentley Releases 'Hold The Light' Video- Carrie Underwood Reveals 'Storyteller' Details- more

Brittany Aldean Recounts Route 91 Shooting In Las Vegas- Fifth Harmony's Security Accidentally Dragged Off Opening Act- Sam Smith Teases 'Everyone Prays in the End'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Stone Temple Pilots Have Found A Singer 'That Fits The Bill'

Scorpions Cancel Remaining Tour Dates Due To Illness

Guns N' Roses Reunion Tour A Blockbuster Success

Jason Aldean Opens 'SNL' With Tom Petty Cover And Vegas Speech

Queen Stream Unreleased Versions Of We Will Rock You And More

Metallica Release Live Video From Master Of Puppets Tour

Singled Out: Amigos, Amigos!

Rolling Stones Stream Live Recording Of Their Debut Single

Paul McCartney Announces Eight Archival Reissues

Hellyeah Announce 'Unden!able Deluxe Edition'

Jeff Lynne's ELO Preview Wembley Or Bust Concert Film

U2 Release 'You're the Best Thing About Me' Short Film

Ahmet Zappa Addresses Controversy With Dweezil

Gary Moore 'Blues And Beyond' Collection Announced

Sting: Live At The Olympia Paris Coming To DVD

Haliwel Release 'Crack In The Frame' Video

• more

Page Too News Stories
Nelly Arrested Following Sexual Assault Accusation

Sam Smith Announces New Album 'The Thrill Of It All'

Ed Sheeran Shares Live 'Shape of You' Performance

Luke Bryan's Announces New Album 'What Makes You Country'

Britney Spears To Continue Las Vegas Residency Despite Mass Shooting

Singled Out: Ali Handal's You Get What You Settle For

Thomas Rhett And Crew Share Moment Of Silence For Las Vegas

Maroon 5 Stream 'Help Me Out' Featuring Julia Michaels

Ty Dolla $ign Releases New Track 'Ex' Featuring YG

Lil Yachty and Young Thug Release 'On Me' Video

Dolly Parton Launches PledgeMusic Campaign For Children's Album

Conway Twitty Delivers Collection Never-Before Released Songs

Bradley Walker Recruits Big Names For Blessed: Hymns and Songs of Faith

Bradley Walker Recruits Big Names For Blessed: Hymns and Songs of Faith

Jason Aldean Cancels Shows Out Of Respect for Vegas Shooting Victims

Dierks Bentley Releases 'Hold The Light' Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)

Staring Into Nothing - Power

Remembering Tom Petty

Remembering Charles Bradley

Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live

Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP

Quick Flicks: California Typewriter

Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar

Kinlin - The Last Stand

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.