Queen Stream Unreleased Versions Of We Will Rock You And More
10-09-2017
.
Queen

(hennemusic) Queen are streaming previously unreleased alternate versions of "We Will Rock You" and "We Are The Champions" from the upcoming November 17 release of a 40th anniversary box set edition of their 1977 album classic "News Of The World."

Both versions are included on a disc billed as the "Raw Sessions", which presents recently unearthed out-takes and rarities from the band's archives. The alternate take on "We Will Rock You" features a radically different approach to the guitar solo, plus the band's original studio banter recorded immediately prior to the master take - which reveals that the much-speculated noise at the beginning of the record is actually an echo of guitarist Brian May's count-in to the song

The unreleased "We Are The Champions" delivers many unfamiliar instrumental elements, including guitar parts and two more choruses while presenting - for the first time - the worldwide hit in its originally recorded length. Fans will hear the song's originally-recorded ending in its entirety versus the familiar, edited original album version that is known for its unresolved cliff-hanger closing.

The 40th anniversary reissue presents Bob Ludwig's 2011 remaster of the album alongside two discs of bonus tracks, a DVD of a new one-hour documentary, and a pure analogue re-cut of the original vinyl LP direct from the unmastered analogue master mix tapes. Stream the songs here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

