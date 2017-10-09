|
Rolling Stones Stream Live Recording Of Their Debut Single
.
(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming a 1963 BBC live recording of their debut single - a cover of Chuck Berry's "Come On" - as a preview to the forthcoming package, "On Air." The track was captured live on the BBC's "Saturday Club" program, which ran from 1957 to 1969 and was, for years, one of the only UK broadcasts to present pop music on the airwaves. Due December 1, "On Air" delivers a collection of live recordings of the Stones from 1963 and 1964 from a variety of BBC shows from the era, including "Yeah Yeah", "Blues In Rhythm", "The Joe Loss Pop Show" and "Top Gear." The set, which features eight songs the band have never recorded or released commercially, is available as an 18-track single CD, 2LP and 32-track deluxe 2CD editions. The audio collection "On Air" follows the recent release of a companion book, "The Rolling Stones On Air In The Sixties." Read more and stream the song here.
The track was captured live on the BBC's "Saturday Club" program, which ran from 1957 to 1969 and was, for years, one of the only UK broadcasts to present pop music on the airwaves.
Due December 1, "On Air" delivers a collection of live recordings of the Stones from 1963 and 1964 from a variety of BBC shows from the era, including "Yeah Yeah", "Blues In Rhythm", "The Joe Loss Pop Show" and "Top Gear."
The set, which features eight songs the band have never recorded or released commercially, is available as an 18-track single CD, 2LP and 32-track deluxe 2CD editions.
The audio collection "On Air" follows the recent release of a companion book, "The Rolling Stones On Air In The Sixties." Read more and stream the song here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Scorpions Cancel Remaining Tour Dates Due To Illness
• Guns N' Roses Reunion Tour A Blockbuster Success
• Jason Aldean Opens 'SNL' With Tom Petty Cover And Vegas Speech
• Queen Stream Unreleased Versions Of We Will Rock You And More
• Metallica Release Live Video From Master Of Puppets Tour
• Singled Out: Amigos, Amigos!
• Rolling Stones Stream Live Recording Of Their Debut Single
• Paul McCartney Announces Eight Archival Reissues
• Hellyeah Announce 'Unden!able Deluxe Edition'
• Jeff Lynne's ELO Preview Wembley Or Bust Concert Film
• U2 Release 'You're the Best Thing About Me' Short Film
• Ahmet Zappa Addresses Controversy With Dweezil
• Gary Moore 'Blues And Beyond' Collection Announced
• Sting: Live At The Olympia Paris Coming To DVD
• Haliwel Release 'Crack In The Frame' Video
• Sam Smith Announces New Album 'The Thrill Of It All'
• Ed Sheeran Shares Live 'Shape of You' Performance
• Luke Bryan's Announces New Album 'What Makes You Country'
• Britney Spears To Continue Las Vegas Residency Despite Mass Shooting
• Singled Out: Ali Handal's You Get What You Settle For
• Thomas Rhett And Crew Share Moment Of Silence For Las Vegas
• Maroon 5 Stream 'Help Me Out' Featuring Julia Michaels
• Ty Dolla $ign Releases New Track 'Ex' Featuring YG
• Lil Yachty and Young Thug Release 'On Me' Video
• Dolly Parton Launches PledgeMusic Campaign For Children's Album
• Conway Twitty Delivers Collection Never-Before Released Songs
• Bradley Walker Recruits Big Names For Blessed: Hymns and Songs of Faith
• Bradley Walker Recruits Big Names For Blessed: Hymns and Songs of Faith
• Jason Aldean Cancels Shows Out Of Respect for Vegas Shooting Victims
• Dierks Bentley Releases 'Hold The Light' Video
• Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)
• Staring Into Nothing - Power
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
• Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.