Rolling Stones Stream Live Recording Of Their Debut Single
10-09-2017
.
Rolling Stones

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming a 1963 BBC live recording of their debut single - a cover of Chuck Berry's "Come On" - as a preview to the forthcoming package, "On Air."

The track was captured live on the BBC's "Saturday Club" program, which ran from 1957 to 1969 and was, for years, one of the only UK broadcasts to present pop music on the airwaves.

Due December 1, "On Air" delivers a collection of live recordings of the Stones from 1963 and 1964 from a variety of BBC shows from the era, including "Yeah Yeah", "Blues In Rhythm", "The Joe Loss Pop Show" and "Top Gear."

The set, which features eight songs the band have never recorded or released commercially, is available as an 18-track single CD, 2LP and 32-track deluxe 2CD editions.

The audio collection "On Air" follows the recent release of a companion book, "The Rolling Stones On Air In The Sixties." Read more and stream the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

