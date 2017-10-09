|
Singled Out: Amigos, Amigos!
Amigos, Amigos! have drawn comparisons to Chicago and Coheed and Cambria and are set to release their "Music Box EP" this Friday. To celebrate we asked Chuck Salamone to tell us about the single "Birds". Here is the story: We are very excited to release the Music Box EPon Friday the 13th in October! "Birds" is a track that the band feels to be strong in its usage of dynamics. At face value, this is a song that takes the listener on a journey from an emotionally vulnerable and subdued place to a state of empowerment. When the band took on new members in the form of a horn section that wasn't there before, there were so many creative doors that we could unlock as a "new" group. "Birds" is a testament to the bands growth in numbers, as well as the gathering of new musical minds to embellish existing material. "Birds" was originally an instrumental piece that lead guitarist, Nick Evans, and myself had written to play at a wedding. Our bassist, Tina Aragona (we actually call her Dr. Tina/Doctor) deserved something special on her special day, so Nick and I got to work. I had some painfully basic "pretty chords" that I brought to the table. Nick was there to add his usual ornamental playing prowess, which really took the song to a place that I was not expecting it to go. I've written quite a few one-off songs, but his additions really put meat on the bones of the tune. We played the song as an acoustic duo while people arrived and found their seats before the wedding ceremony. At this point, the song was strictly instrumental. We played it, people had very little reaction to it, and Nick and I thought, "Well, that was fun. What's next?" Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more about the band and EP right here!
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more about the band and EP right here!
