Sting: Live At The Olympia Paris Coming To DVD
10-09-2017
Sting

(Kayos) Eagle Vision have announced that they will be releasing Sting: Live At The Olympia Paris on November 10 in various formats including DVD, blu-ray and digital download. We were sent the following details:

Sting: Live At The Olympia Paris captures the tour as it hit the French capital for a very special performance at the iconic venue in April, 2017. Live At The Olympia Paris celebrates highlights from across the 16-time Grammy Award winner's illustrious career, with blistering performances of new songs from his latest album 57th & 9th including the infectious first single,"I Can't Stop Thinking About You", and the anthemic "50,000", alongside classic hits from The Police as well as Sting's solo career. Sting: Live At The Olympia Paris showcases the wide range of his eclectic style and songwriting influences in one momentous live show.

Sting is joined onstage by a 4-piece band including his longtime guitarist, Dominic Miller, Josh Freese (drums), Rufus Miller (guitar) and Percy Cardona (accordion), with backing vocals from Joe Sumner plus Diego Navaira & Jerry Fuentes of Warner Music Nashville recording artists, The Last Bandoleros. Bonus content features 9 performances from Sting and special guests.

Praise for the 57th & 9th World Tour includes "This one was a treat for the fans" (Vancouver Sun); "Nothing short of brilliant" (Mass Live); "Sting's current incarnation finds him at his best" (The Daily Gazette, Saratoga); "It may look effortless - but being this good for this long takes something very special." (The Independent)

The sold out 57th & 9th World Tour was presented by Live Nation and began on February 1 in Vancouver, Canada. After a total of 115 concerts throughout North America, Asia, Latin America & Europe, the tour will conclude on October 17 in Romania. Sting's latest album, 57th & 9th was released in November 2016 by A&M/Interscope Records, and was a Top 10 album in multiple countries around the globe.

Kayos submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

