Stone Temple Pilots Have Found A Singer 'That Fits The Bill'
Stone Temple Pilots have been searching for a new frontman to replace the late Scott Weiland and guitarist Dean DeLeo revealed in a new interview that they believe they have found a new singer that "fits the bill". Dean and Robert DeLeo discussed their exhaustive search for a new vocalist during an appearance on the SiriusXM "Trunk Nation" show with Dead revealing, "I think we have somebody that fits the bill. We've been very busy." He went on to explain just how busy (via Blabbermouth) with the band looking at "about fifteen thousand people to audition through. Literally, Dean and Eric and I went through fifteen thousand, twenty thousand people - twice." They were asked if they were already working on new music with the new singer and Robert replied, "Yes. Like Dean said, there's a lot of criteria here; there's many steps. And it's not the kind of thing where we're trying to replace... You can't replace Scott Weiland - you just can't - but there's things that naturally have to be there: songwriting, can he sing? Performing... all these things. It takes a while; you can't just make a decision like that. It's a lot to ask of someone to be able to respect the catalog vocally and move forward with new material - it's a lot to ask of someone." "And also, is this a person that we want around our kids?" Dean added. "Is this a person that wants to be around me? [Laughs] That's why it's taking so long. "We're pretty excited. We feel like we're sitting on the goose that lays the golden egg, man."
