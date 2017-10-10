Charley Pride Appearing On The View This Week

Pride and Whoopi Goldberg ran into each other at the Recording Academy® Special Merit Awards when Pride received the Lifetime Achievement Award earlier this year. The honor comes after Pride's recent celebration of his 50th year in country music.

"Whoopi and I spent some time together in New York at the Special Merit Awards where she was also accepting an award. We had a nice conversation and I'm looking forward to seeing her again and performing on 'The View' October 12," Pride said.

Charley Pride On Tour:

Oct. 13 - Shawnee, Okla. - Grand Casino Hotel Resort

Oct. 21 - Shipshewana, Ind. - Blue Gate Theater

Oct. 28 - Wendover, Nev. - Peppermill Concert Hall

Nov. 03-04 - Lincoln City, Ore. - Chinook Winds Casino

Nov. 11 - Mescalero, N.M. - Inn of the Mountain Gods

Nov. 16 - New Braunfels, Texas - Gruene Hall

Nov. 18 - Chattanooga, Tenn. - Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium