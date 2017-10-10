Chris Cornell's Widow Searching For Answers In His Death

Sources at the Wayne County Medical Examiner's office confirmed to WWJ Newsradio 950 that Vicky Cornell arrived in Detroit last Friday with an entertainment attorney. They had a meeting scheduled with the Medical Examiner, but were so late that the Examiner wasn't able to keep the appointment. The widow was able to pick up slides that were taken as evidence in the case.

It's unclear at this time if the meeting will be rescheduled. An autopsy conducted by the ME's office concluded the 52-year-old Soundgarden frontman hanged himself in his room at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel, a short time after a sold out concert at the Fox Theatre -- but Vicky Cornell has said she has had a hard time believing he would take his own life. Read more here.