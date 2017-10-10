Faith Hill And Tim McGraw Go Behind The Of New Video

The country music power couple have also shared the album's lead single and title track, which was co-written by Ed Sheeran. "It made it us a little nervous, to be honest, Hill said. "When you get songs from other artists it kinda makes you a little nervous because…," "You don't want to ruin it," McGraw said with a smile.

Turns out there was no need to be nervous. "This was a no-brainer," said Hill. "Such a beautiful song," added McGraw "the melody in it was just incredible."

"Both Tim and I agreed the first time we heard that song, it reminded me of us, and the feeling that we had the first time that we admitted and decided that we were gonna be married," Faith revealed.

"There was a comfort and a security about that moment that resonates in this song," she continued. "It's got such an intimacy to it, I think that's what really attracted us as well," McGraw added. Read more here.