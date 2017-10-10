Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Foo Fighters Jam With Joe Perry And Liam Gallagher
10-10-2017
.
Foo Fighters

(Radio.com) A Foo Fighters concert is almost always an event, even if the band doesn't invite any other artists to perform with them. But when frontman Dave Grohl brings up one or more of his buddies, the group enters a whole new level of rock and celebration. Fans attending the Grohl-curated Cal Jam on Saturday in San Bernardino, California were treated to just such a memorable event.

During their set, the Foos brought three special guests up for as many covers (via Billboard). First, Rick Asley took the stage and sang a rocking version of his 1987 hit "Never Gonna Give You Up," embellished with aggressive guitar parts similar to passages of Nirvana's legendary "Smells Like Teen Spirit"; The Foos and Astley played the same version during their episode of Carpool Karaoke and earlier at the O2 Arena in London.

A bigger surprise came as Aerosmith's Joe Perry — whose band recently canceled four shows in South America when frontman Steven Tyler fell ill — came up for a cover of Aerosmith's 1973 track "Draw the Line." Perry remained onstage and was joined by ex-Oasis vocalist Liam Gallagher for a cover of The Beatles' "Come Together." The normally immobile Gallagher even left the mic to surf the crowd. Of course, Aerosmith tracked "Come Together" in 1978 for the movie Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band. They recorded it again for the album Live! Bootleg, which was also released that year. And, it appeared in 1980 on Aerosmith's Greatest Hits. Check out come together here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Foo Fighters Music, DVDs, Books and more

Foo Fighters T-shirts and Posters

More Foo Fighters News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Foo Fighters Jam With Joe Perry And Liam Gallagher

Queens Of The Stone Age Mash Up Foo Fighters' Hit At Cal Jam

Foo Fighters Frontman Dave Grohl Shows Off Another Talent

Foo Fighters Play Classic Song On Jools Holland

Foo Fighters Top The Charts With Concrete And Gold

Dave Grohl Reveals His Proudest Foo Fighters Moment

Foo Fighters Talks 'Concrete and Gold'

Foo Fighters Carpool Karaoke Appearance Goes Online

Foo Fighters Cover AC/DC Classic With Hives Frontman

Foo Fighters' 'Carpool Karaoke' Tease Revealed


More Stories for Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Video Of Original Foreigner Lineup Reunion Performance Goes Online- Alice Cooper Announces Paranormal North American Tour- Chris Cornell's Widow Searching For Answers- more

Stone Temple Pilots Have Found A Singer 'That Fits The Bill'- Scorpions Cancel Remaining Tour Dates Due To Illness- Guns N' Roses Reunion Tour A Blockbuster Success- more

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2018 Nominees Revealed- Linkin Park To Release 'Carpool Karaoke' With Chester Bennington- Black Sabbath Set Release For The End- more

Page Too:
Kodak Black Indicted For Sexual Assault- Jason Aldean Returns To Las Vegas A Week After Shooting- Miley And Billy Ray Cyrus Pay Tribute to Tom Petty- Migos Collaborations - more

Nelly Arrested Following Sexual Assault Accusation- Sam Smith Announces New Album 'The Thrill Of It All'- Ed Sheeran Shares Live 'Shape of You' Performance- more

Jason Aldean Cancels Shows Out Of Respect for Vegas Shooting Victims- Dierks Bentley Releases 'Hold The Light' Video- Carrie Underwood Reveals 'Storyteller' Details- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Video Of Original Foreigner Lineup Reunion Performance Goes Online

Alice Cooper Announces Paranormal North American Tour

Chris Cornell's Widow Searching For Answers In His Death

Foo Fighters Jam With Joe Perry And Liam Gallagher

Avenged Sevenfold Release Cover Of Pink Floyd Classic

Singled Out: Noiseheads' Homecoming

Tom Petty Honored By 90,000 Florida Gators Fans

The Killers Play Tributes To Tom Petty At ACL

The Rolling Stones Reveal 'On Air' Compilation Details

Queens Of The Stone Age Mash Up Foo Fighters' Hit At Cal Jam

The Presidents Of The United States' Andrew McKeag New Album

King Crimson Announce Massive Limited Edition Box Set

Jared Leto Speaks on Vegas Tragedy 'Nothing Can Defeat the Human Spirit'

L.A. Guns, Warrant Lead Frontiers' Rock Holiday Bash Lineup

Kid Rock Supports Harvey Weinstein's Sexual Harassment Accusers

Paul McCartney Posts John Lennon Birthday Message

• more

Page Too News Stories
Kodak Black Indicted For Sexual Assault

Jason Aldean Returns To Las Vegas A Week After Shooting

Miley And Billy Ray Cyrus Pay Tribute to Tom Petty

Migos Announce Collaborations With Drake, Big Sean, Travis Scott

Garth Brooks Donates Play Area To Children's Hospital

Taylor Swift Remembers Tom Petty's 'Complex Simplicity'

Brett Eldredge Goes Emotional Cover Of Coldplay's 'Fix You'

The Weeknd Unveils 'Starboy' Marvel Comic Book

Charley Pride Appearing On The View This Week

Amy Winehouse's Family Pursing Musical Based On Her Life

Chris Stapleton Remains Defiant in the Face of Las Vegas Shootings

Rachel Platten Announces New Album 'Waves'

Justin Timberlake Designs New Trucker Jacket

Faith Hill And Tim McGraw Go Behind The Of New Video

Lady Gaga Pays Tribute to Late Friend Lost To Breast Cancer

Nelly Arrested Following Sexual Assault Accusation

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village

Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)

Staring Into Nothing - Power

Remembering Tom Petty

Remembering Charles Bradley

Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live

Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP

Quick Flicks: California Typewriter

Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar

Kinlin - The Last Stand

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.