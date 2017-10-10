Jason Aldean Returns To Las Vegas A Week After Shooting

On Sunday (Oct. 8), Aldean's wife, Brittany, shared a photo of her and her husband arm in arm as their plane landed on the Vegas strip. "Feels surreal being back in Vegas today," she wrote. "Visiting some of the strongest people we have ever met… fighting the toughest battle of them all… for their lives. You have helped us try to begin the healing process by seeing the strength each one of you have. Thank you for today. We will never forget."

While the Aldeans were in Vegas, they visited UMC Hospital, the state's only Level I Trauma Center. The hospital shared their thanks to Aldean for his visit on social media. Read more here.