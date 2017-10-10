Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Justin Timberlake Designs New Trucker Jacket
10-10-2017
.
Justin Timberlake

(Radio.com) To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Levi's trucker jacket, the brand asked pop superstar Justin Timberlake to help give the staple a redesign. He shared a couple of photos of the new piece via Instagram.

Timberlake posted, 'For the 50th bday of the trucker jacket, @Levis asked me to redesign one. I did and ever since, it's been my favorite drinking buddy. #Denim #Flannel #LiveInLevis."

The jacket features a Hank Williams patch that says, "Why don't you mind your own business." Timberlake has some experience as a clothing designer, having launched the William Rast brand with Trace Ayala in 2005. Check out the Timberlake-redesigned Levis trucker jacket here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Justin Timberlake Music, DVDs, Books and more

Justin Timberlake T-shirts and Posters

More Justin Timberlake News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Justin Timberlake Goes Retro In 'Wonder Wheel' Trailer

Fergie Pleads the Fifth Justin Timberlake Romance

Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z Rumored For Next Super Bowl

Jennifer Lopez, A-Rod Hang With Justin Timberlake For Apollo

Justin Timberlake Returns to Camp Winnipesaukee With Fallon

Pharrell Working With Ariana Grande and Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake And Jimmy Fallon Take Bromance To New Level

Justin Timberlake Teases Pharrell Williams, Timbaland Collaboration

Justin Timberlake Reveals His Pick For Album of the Year

Justin Timberlake Shares 'Driving Range Goofball' Clip


More Stories for Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Video Of Original Foreigner Lineup Reunion Performance Goes Online- Alice Cooper Announces Paranormal North American Tour- Chris Cornell's Widow Searching For Answers- more

Stone Temple Pilots Have Found A Singer 'That Fits The Bill'- Scorpions Cancel Remaining Tour Dates Due To Illness- Guns N' Roses Reunion Tour A Blockbuster Success- more

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2018 Nominees Revealed- Linkin Park To Release 'Carpool Karaoke' With Chester Bennington- Black Sabbath Set Release For The End- more

Page Too:
Kodak Black Indicted For Sexual Assault- Jason Aldean Returns To Las Vegas A Week After Shooting- Miley And Billy Ray Cyrus Pay Tribute to Tom Petty- Migos Collaborations - more

Nelly Arrested Following Sexual Assault Accusation- Sam Smith Announces New Album 'The Thrill Of It All'- Ed Sheeran Shares Live 'Shape of You' Performance- more

Jason Aldean Cancels Shows Out Of Respect for Vegas Shooting Victims- Dierks Bentley Releases 'Hold The Light' Video- Carrie Underwood Reveals 'Storyteller' Details- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Video Of Original Foreigner Lineup Reunion Performance Goes Online

Alice Cooper Announces Paranormal North American Tour

Chris Cornell's Widow Searching For Answers In His Death

Foo Fighters Jam With Joe Perry And Liam Gallagher

Avenged Sevenfold Release Cover Of Pink Floyd Classic

Singled Out: Noiseheads' Homecoming

Tom Petty Honored By 90,000 Florida Gators Fans

The Killers Play Tributes To Tom Petty At ACL

The Rolling Stones Reveal 'On Air' Compilation Details

Queens Of The Stone Age Mash Up Foo Fighters' Hit At Cal Jam

The Presidents Of The United States' Andrew McKeag New Album

King Crimson Announce Massive Limited Edition Box Set

Jared Leto Speaks on Vegas Tragedy 'Nothing Can Defeat the Human Spirit'

L.A. Guns, Warrant Lead Frontiers' Rock Holiday Bash Lineup

Kid Rock Supports Harvey Weinstein's Sexual Harassment Accusers

Paul McCartney Posts John Lennon Birthday Message

• more

Page Too News Stories
Kodak Black Indicted For Sexual Assault

Jason Aldean Returns To Las Vegas A Week After Shooting

Miley And Billy Ray Cyrus Pay Tribute to Tom Petty

Migos Announce Collaborations With Drake, Big Sean, Travis Scott

Garth Brooks Donates Play Area To Children's Hospital

Taylor Swift Remembers Tom Petty's 'Complex Simplicity'

Brett Eldredge Goes Emotional Cover Of Coldplay's 'Fix You'

The Weeknd Unveils 'Starboy' Marvel Comic Book

Charley Pride Appearing On The View This Week

Amy Winehouse's Family Pursing Musical Based On Her Life

Chris Stapleton Remains Defiant in the Face of Las Vegas Shootings

Rachel Platten Announces New Album 'Waves'

Justin Timberlake Designs New Trucker Jacket

Faith Hill And Tim McGraw Go Behind The Of New Video

Lady Gaga Pays Tribute to Late Friend Lost To Breast Cancer

Nelly Arrested Following Sexual Assault Accusation

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village

Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)

Staring Into Nothing - Power

Remembering Tom Petty

Remembering Charles Bradley

Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live

Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP

Quick Flicks: California Typewriter

Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar

Kinlin - The Last Stand

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.