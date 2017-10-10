L.A. Guns, Warrant Lead Frontiers' Rock Holiday Bash Lineup

The special Christmas show is scheduled to take place outside of Los Angeles at The Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, CA on December 2nd. We were sent this additional information"

Doors for the event will open at 6pm local time with Riverdogs, featuring Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell, kicking off the festivities at 7:30pm at the Canyon Club, located at 28912 Roadside Drive in Agoura Hills, CA. Jack Russell's Great White, Warrant, and L.A. Guns will follow, in that order. Ticket prices range from $30 for general admission up to $65 for a premium VIP ticket, which includes table seating, a meet and greet with select artists, access to the VIP red carpet area, and a custom event t-shirt. View the Facebook event page here.