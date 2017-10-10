|
Lady Gaga Pays Tribute to Late Friend Lost To Breast Cancer
(Radio.com) Lady Gaga lost her best friend, Sonja Durham, earlier this year after a battle with breast cancer. Saturday (October 7), would have been Durham's 42nd birthday and the singer honored her late friend with several heartfelt posts on Instagram. "Happy Birthday to my late best friend @sonjad7777 Sonja Durham Dubois. #breastcancerawareness month is so important. Share your stories of survival and treatment plans with each other. Everyone's cancer is different. But the More we talk and share the more we learn. I have no words for you girl, just tears and dreams. & I know you're running Haus of Gaga from Heaven," Gaga captioned an illustration of her best friend. October is breast cancer awareness month and Gaga doing her part. Understandably upset about her friend's death, Gaga said she struggled to get off the couch on Saturday. Regardless, she forced herself to get dressed and post about it, knowing all too well the importance of raising awareness for the disease. Read more here.
