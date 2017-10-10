Paul McCartney Posts John Lennon Birthday Message

10-10-2017

.

(Radio.com) Monday (Oct. 9) would have been John Lennon's 77th birthday, and his former Beatles bandmate Paul McCartney has marked the occasion with a heartfelt post on social media. McCartney shared an image of himself and Lennon working over a studio mixing desk. "Reaching out to Johnny on his birthday. Love Paul," reads the warm caption. See McCartney's post here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.