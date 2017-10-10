|
Singled Out: Noiseheads' Homecoming
.
Noiseheads have released a brand new single called "Homecoming" which will be included on the forthcoming album "Sitcoms for Aliens". To celebrate we asked Nick Gray to tell us about the new track. Here is the story: "For many of my songs, the musical idea gestates for an insane amount of time - some 5-6 years. Homecoming had a gestation period of about 3 years and when it came time to finishing writing our new album, Sitcoms for Aliens, it was one of the first to be finished. I was struggling over the verses for a long time before it clicked on a drive to the mall one night. I record voice memos all the time and, luckily, I was able to grab this idea before it slipped away. Lyrically, I hate discussing religion because 1. I'm agnostic and 2. I don't EVER want to be mistook for a religious musical group. That said, I talk about a 'god' in Homecoming because I thought it was interesting exposing that moment when an individual questions their own spirituality - questions their own existence. I have my own idea about what "coming home" means but I like to leave it to interpretation. I've always wanted to write a song for a movie, and this was about as close as I've gotten, though it was written before the new Spider-Man movie was even announced. Maybe one day..." Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!
