The Presidents Of The United States' Andrew McKeag New Album
The Presidents Of The United States star Andrew McKeag is returning with the release of his very first solo album project. The Andrew McKeag Band's self title album is set to be released on November 17th. McKeag is joined on the album by drummer Charlie George and bassist John Krylow and the self-titled record was recorded with producer Scott Hackwith [The Ramones] in downtown Los Angeles at Cassette Recordings. The effort also features a number of special guests including Zander Schloss [Circle Jerks/Joe Strummer/Thelonius Monster] on "Ordinary Fool," Brad Whitford of Aerosmith and Zakk Wylde of Ozzy Osbourne, Black Label Society, and Zakk Sabbath, who are featured on a cover Mountain's "Never In My Life," and Ty Bailie [Katy Perry] provides keyboards throughout the album. He had the following to say about the new record, "This is an album of firsts for me. First time I've used my name as the name of the band, first record I made after moving back to Southern California from Seattle in 2014 and a first step of sorts, in establishing my own creative world after years of playing with The Presidents Of The USA."
