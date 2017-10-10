Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

The Rolling Stones Reveal 'On Air' Compilation Details
10-10-2017
.
Rolling Stones

(Radio.com) When the Rolling Stones were humble upstarts bumming around London, they achieved fame thanks to appearances on BBC programs like Saturday Club, Top Gear, Rhythm and Blues and The Joe Loss Pop Show. Those early performances contained songs that were never recorded or released commercially, but helped build a following that exploded by the mid-60s. The Stones will immortalize those formative years on a new compilation titled On Air, featuring never-before-heard songs and some Rolling Stones classics.

The songs have been remastered by a special process called "audio source separation." This means the radio audio has been de-mixed and each element isolated, so that each one can be "rebuilt, rebalanced and remixed to achieve a fuller, more substantial sound."

The deluxe edition of On Air features 32 tracks in total, from " (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" to "The Spider and the Fly" and three Chuck Barry covers. Even die-hard Rolling Stones fans may not recognize some song titles from the full track list, since they've all but disappeared from the band's catalog until now.

As part of the announcement, the Stones have released "Come On" from a 1963 appearance on the Saturday Club broadcast. Check it out and the song list here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Rolling Stones Music, DVDs, Books and more

Rolling Stones T-shirts and Posters

More Rolling Stones News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


The Rolling Stones Reveal 'On Air' Compilation Details

Rolling Stones Stream Live Recording Of Their Debut Single

Rolling Stones Release Live 'Wild Horses' Video

Rolling Stones Release New Video From Sticky Fingers Live

Rolling Stones Release Live 'Brown Sugar' Video

Rolling Stones Release Animated 'She's A Rainbow' Video

Video Of Rolling Stones Playing Rarities At Tour Kick Off Goes Online

Rolling Stones Preview Sticky Fingers Release

Rolling Stones Release 2000 Light Years From Home Lyric Video

Ronnie Wood Declined Chemotherapy to Save His Hair


More Stories for Rolling Stones

Rolling Stones Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Video Of Original Foreigner Lineup Reunion Performance Goes Online- Alice Cooper Announces Paranormal North American Tour- Chris Cornell's Widow Searching For Answers- more

Stone Temple Pilots Have Found A Singer 'That Fits The Bill'- Scorpions Cancel Remaining Tour Dates Due To Illness- Guns N' Roses Reunion Tour A Blockbuster Success- more

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2018 Nominees Revealed- Linkin Park To Release 'Carpool Karaoke' With Chester Bennington- Black Sabbath Set Release For The End- more

Page Too:
Kodak Black Indicted For Sexual Assault- Jason Aldean Returns To Las Vegas A Week After Shooting- Miley And Billy Ray Cyrus Pay Tribute to Tom Petty- Migos Collaborations - more

Nelly Arrested Following Sexual Assault Accusation- Sam Smith Announces New Album 'The Thrill Of It All'- Ed Sheeran Shares Live 'Shape of You' Performance- more

Jason Aldean Cancels Shows Out Of Respect for Vegas Shooting Victims- Dierks Bentley Releases 'Hold The Light' Video- Carrie Underwood Reveals 'Storyteller' Details- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Video Of Original Foreigner Lineup Reunion Performance Goes Online

Alice Cooper Announces Paranormal North American Tour

Chris Cornell's Widow Searching For Answers In His Death

Foo Fighters Jam With Joe Perry And Liam Gallagher

Avenged Sevenfold Release Cover Of Pink Floyd Classic

Singled Out: Noiseheads' Homecoming

Tom Petty Honored By 90,000 Florida Gators Fans

The Killers Play Tributes To Tom Petty At ACL

The Rolling Stones Reveal 'On Air' Compilation Details

Queens Of The Stone Age Mash Up Foo Fighters' Hit At Cal Jam

The Presidents Of The United States' Andrew McKeag New Album

King Crimson Announce Massive Limited Edition Box Set

Jared Leto Speaks on Vegas Tragedy 'Nothing Can Defeat the Human Spirit'

L.A. Guns, Warrant Lead Frontiers' Rock Holiday Bash Lineup

Kid Rock Supports Harvey Weinstein's Sexual Harassment Accusers

Paul McCartney Posts John Lennon Birthday Message

• more

Page Too News Stories
Kodak Black Indicted For Sexual Assault

Jason Aldean Returns To Las Vegas A Week After Shooting

Miley And Billy Ray Cyrus Pay Tribute to Tom Petty

Migos Announce Collaborations With Drake, Big Sean, Travis Scott

Garth Brooks Donates Play Area To Children's Hospital

Taylor Swift Remembers Tom Petty's 'Complex Simplicity'

Brett Eldredge Goes Emotional Cover Of Coldplay's 'Fix You'

The Weeknd Unveils 'Starboy' Marvel Comic Book

Charley Pride Appearing On The View This Week

Amy Winehouse's Family Pursing Musical Based On Her Life

Chris Stapleton Remains Defiant in the Face of Las Vegas Shootings

Rachel Platten Announces New Album 'Waves'

Justin Timberlake Designs New Trucker Jacket

Faith Hill And Tim McGraw Go Behind The Of New Video

Lady Gaga Pays Tribute to Late Friend Lost To Breast Cancer

Nelly Arrested Following Sexual Assault Accusation

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village

Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)

Staring Into Nothing - Power

Remembering Tom Petty

Remembering Charles Bradley

Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live

Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP

Quick Flicks: California Typewriter

Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar

Kinlin - The Last Stand

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.