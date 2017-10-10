|
Tom Petty Honored By 90,000 Florida Gators Fans
.
(Radio.com) Tom Petty has been honored with countless tributes throughout the music community following his death last week (October 2). One of the most unusual came on Saturday (Oct. 7) at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium during a Florida Gators football game. The team was playing the LSU Tigers, and between the third and fourth quarters, the entire stadium broke into song. The stadium crowd of 90,000 college football fans sang "I Won't Back Down," which was captured on video and social media. "This one's for you, @TomPetty," the Gators' official account tweeted with a short clip of the performance. Petty was born in Gainesville, Florida and, for a short time, worked as a member of the grounds crew at the University of Florida. He died on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest. Watch the tribute here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
