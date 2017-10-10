Walk the Moon Talks New 'What If Nothing' Album

"The approach was just making noise, getting back to our roots of being a rock & roll band and just playing our instruments and letting the sound bounce off the walls," singer Nicholas Petricca explained to Rolling Stone

"Sonically, we're reaching for taller, wider, and more vast, more epic sounds," he said. "But the lyrics are kind of the opposite. They're much more personal and are very close to the heart, very raw."

Despite the "chaos" that went into the new full-length, including the band canceling a tour last summer when Petricca's father fell ill, the singer is pleased with how What If Nothing ultimately turned out. Read more here.