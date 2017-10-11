Guns N' Roses Launch New Arena Leg Of Reunion Tour

The band launched the new tour leg in Philadelphia, PA at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday night and will continue with the second show of the trek tonight (October 11th) at Madison Square Garden.

They will be playing two additional shows at the famed New York City venue and have announced dates across the continent before wrapping up on November 29th in Inglewood (Los Angeles, CA) at The Forum.

Guns N' Roses Tour Dates

10/08 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

10/11 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

10/12 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

10/15 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

10/16 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

10/19 - Washington, DC - Verizon Center

10/22 - Boston, MA TD - Garden

10/23 - Hartford, CT - XL Center

10/26 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena

10/29 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre

10/30 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre

11/02 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesers Arena

11/03 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

11/06 - Chicago, IL - United Center

11/07 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Harris Bradley Center

11/10 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

11/13 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

11/14 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

11/17 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

11/18 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Arena

11/21 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

11/24 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center

11/25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

11/28 - San Diego, CA - Valley View Casino Center

11/29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum