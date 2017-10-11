|
Guns N' Roses Launch New Arena Leg Of Reunion Tour
.
Guns N' Roses have kicked off a new North American arena leg of their blockbuster Not In This Lifetime reunion tour featuring original members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan. The band launched the new tour leg in Philadelphia, PA at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday night and will continue with the second show of the trek tonight (October 11th) at Madison Square Garden. They will be playing two additional shows at the famed New York City venue and have announced dates across the continent before wrapping up on November 29th in Inglewood (Los Angeles, CA) at The Forum. Guns N' Roses Tour Dates
Guns N' Roses Tour Dates
